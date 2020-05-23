Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 336,000, almost 5.18 million cases of infection were detected, and over 1.99 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 336,000, almost 5.18 million cases of infection were detected, and over 1.99 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 5,178,911, of them 336,404 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,596,633, including 95,823 fatalities and 298,418 recoveries.

Russia may face a new COVID-19 wave in the period between October and November, and this should be taken into consideration while removing the restrictions imposed to contain the virus, President Vladimir Putin said.

Everyone arriving in the United Kingdom from June 8 will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

US President Donald Trump said that places of worship in the United States are now deemed as places that provide "essential" services and urged the governors of the 50 US states to allow them to reopen.

Spain's central government allowed Madrid and Barcelona to move into the first phase of easing limits on public life after local authorities threatened to sue it.

Georgia has lifted the nationwide state of emergency and curfew, but kept part of the restrictions in force as the COVID-19 outbreak is not yet over, the prime minister's spokesman Irakli Chikovani said.

India allows a limited category of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to travel to the country, reversing the coronavirus-induced entry ban for them, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Peruvian president announced that the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus would be extended until the end of June.

At least 80 million infants under the age of one in both rich and poor countries are at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases such as diphtheria, measles and polio as the pandemic of the COVID-19 disrupts immunization across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Gavi vaccine alliance warned.

French lawmaker Nicolas Dupont-Aignan told Sputnik that the rampant deindustrialization in France is making it challenging for the European country to cope with the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and forcing it to depend on other countries, including China.

About half of Americans working remotely would prefer to make the arrangement permanent once the coronavirus pandemic ends, a Gallup poll revealed.

Russia is grateful to the United States for the assistance on COVID-19 response, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

New York State has started a more than $100 million emergency loan fund to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

China is going to issue public bonds worth 1 trillion yuan (about $141 billion) in 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said.

The European Parliament said Friday it was helping Brussels, Strasbourg and Luxembourg with meal distribution, logistics and other charitable work to ease the strain of the coronavirus epidemic.

London's municipal authorities announced the creation of a panel that will oversee the largest post-war recovery effort as the city eyes exit from the coronavirus lockdown.

US tech giant Google has revealed a list of coronavirus-related topics that are banned from being published on YouTube as part of its efforts to eradicate misinformation about COVID-19.

The World Bank said it had green-lighted 90 million euros ($98 million) aid package to prop up Belarus' health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey has delivered 50 ventilators to Uzbekistan as part of humanitarian aid to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

A new drug that has shown its effectiveness at combating COVID-19, which is being produced as a joint venture between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the ChemRar Group, will be called Avifavir, RDIF said.

First results of human trials of a vaccine from COVID-19 are expected in Russia in early July, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of Research Institute of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

It is too early to hold a population-level COVID-19 antibody survey in Russia, it should be held at least seven weeks after the peak is reached, but there is already a concept of this study, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, told Sputnik. The study of the coronavirus immunity will begin in Russia in the last two weeks of June, Popova said.

Delayed impact that coronavirus may have on people's health is not known yet, and scientists across the world now focus on establishing it, Popova told Sputnik.

Not every Russian citizen imprisoned in the United States was able to get tested for COVID-19,� Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

Nicola Magrini, the head of the Italian Medicines Agency said he was hopeful that a potential COVID-19 vaccine would be available by next spring at the earliest, adding this September's deadline was untenable.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that it was "absolutely possible" to have a vaccine for COVID-19 available to the public by the end of the year.

A vaccine against the COVID-19 infection developed in Thailand and currently being tested in the United States and Canada will be available in hospitals no earlier than 2021, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said.

A study involving more than 96,000 COVID-19 patients around the world found those who took hydroxychlorquine, an anti-malarial drug promoted by President Donald Trump, had a higher risk of death than those who did not, the medical journal The Lancet reported.

The World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) managed to increase the coronavirus testing capacity on the continent from two to 44 countries thanks to joint efforts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Russia complies with WHO rules on recording COVID-19 fatalities, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The chairs of four US House panels on Friday called on President Donald Trump to handover documents related to the administration providing ventilators to Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.