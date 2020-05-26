Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 344,000, almost 5.47 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.19 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Monday, the number of people infected globally is 5,467,945, of them 344,731 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,657,441, including 98,034 fatalities and 366,736 recoveries.

Moscow is planning to continue gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions as the situation with the infection continues improving, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

Russians will have to wear protective masks for a month or two, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said.

Starting July 1, foreign tourists arriving in Spain will no longer be obligated to enter a 14-day quarantine, the Spanish cabinet said.

Domestic passenger flights have resumed in the majority of Indian states after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, although some passengers were left frustrated after dozens of flights were canceled, media reported.

The Iraqi city of Tuz Khurma, which is located 120 miles north of the capital of Baghdad in the Saladin province, will be shut down due to a spike in the coronavirus infections there, the government's COVID-19 response center said.

Saudi Arabia will start on Thursday to phase out restrictions that were imposed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that the state of emergency, imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, would be lifted in the remaining five prefectures, including Tokyo.

Abe also announced Monday that citizens of 11 countries would be barred from entering to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The current list of 188 nations has been expanded to include Afghanistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, India, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, South Africa and Tajikistan.

The COVID-19 pandemic can give a new stimulus to international cooperation and the global economy, with Russia and Germany playing a leading role, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The European Commission is putting decarbonization and digitalization at the center of the EU approach to economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

Africa is the least affected region in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The UK government has prepared a scheme that will allow rescuing strategically important companies as a last resort option.

Project Birch may involve buying stakes in firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak in cases when their failure will disproportionately harm the economy, a Treasury spokesperson said.

The French government has spent 450 billion Euros ($490 billion), which is equal to 20 percent of its domestic wealth, on a series of measures aimed at maintaining the country's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president and the chairperson of the African Union (AU), called on developed countries to support the continent in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing economic stimuli and lifting sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan.

Palestine is cooperating with Israel in the fight against the coronavirus even as the two face a new spiral of escalation over the occupied land, Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is pausing its coronavirus treatment trial of the hydroxychloroquine to review its benefits and harmful effects, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO currently has no data suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic will have another wave in the winter, albeit it can resurge if let go with no due control, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at WHO, said.

All the employees of the Gamalei National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry who were administered its vaccine against the coronavirus have successfully developed protective antibodies, director Alexander Gintsburg said.

Doctors of the Medical University of Vienna's General Hospital successfully carried out the first lung transplantation on a COVID-19 patient in Europe, the university said.

The Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (SESPAS) and the Spanish Society of Environmental Health (SESA) on Monday said that the risk of COVID-19 spreading through air conditioning was extremely low.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has no fixed date for sending a scientific mission to China to research origins of COVID-19, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the health emergencies program, said. The world may experience the second peak of the current wave of the COVID-19 rather than have several months of break to prepare for a second wave, Ryan also said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday railed against media coverage of his recent golf outing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, arguing that he had gone golfless for almost three months.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings told a press conference that he was not considering his resignation amid a scandal around his breach of stay-at-home guidance, outlining the reasons why he violated the quarantine, and stating that he did not regret his actions.