Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 374,000, almost 6.23 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.67 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Monday, the number of people infected globally is 6,229,408, of them 373,973 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,799,747, including 104,702 fatalities and 444,758 recoveries.

Public health officials in Spain have recorded no deaths resulting from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period for the first time since March, the Spanish Health Ministry confirmed on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday said that the organization wishes to continue collaborating with the United States even though US President Donald Trump decided to cut ties with the WHO.

The Russian Orthodox Church's parishes in Moscow, which were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, will reopen from June 6, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia's working group to coordinate the activities of church institutions amid COVID-19 said. The Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the Epiphany Cathedral at Yelokhovo will reopen for parishioners on June 2.

Turkey's domestic air traffic, which was suspended over the COVID-19 threat, has resumed, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said.

The World Health Organization supported the reintroduction of a complete lockdown in Iraq after the country saw a rise in coronavirus cases.

Tunisia will reopen its land, air and maritime borders on June 27, the government said.

Pablo Ceriani, the president of Argentina's flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas, said that the airline's revenues have fallen by 97 percent as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, as a company representative told Sputnik that 7,500 employees may be temporarily suspended with pay.

Two-thirds of Canadians support the federal government's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Angus Reid poll revealed. The poll also found majority support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose approval ratings have skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic.

Nearly six in 10 Britons believe that their lives will be significantly different once the globe has overcome the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with major changes expected in work habits and shopping, the Sky News broadcaster reported, citing a fresh poll.

Approximately half of the English Premier League football clubs will support scrapping relegation if the current season is aborted because of COVID-19, the Sky Sports broadcaster reported.

Meanwhile, Italy's topflight soccer league, the Serie A, will resume games on June 20 as teams look to complete their domestic season by August 2 after a three-month pause caused by the coronavirus disease, officials from the league said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that his country would continue providing free medical care to Afghan refugees amid the outbreak.

The Greek government said it aimed to get 32 billion euros ($36 billion) from the European Union's coronavirus crisis recovery fun.

The Belarusian Health Ministry and the World Bank signed an agreement on providing Minsk with a loan worth 90 million euros ($100.1 million) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ministry's press service said.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) central bank will allocate 50 billion Saudi Riyals ($13.3 billion) to support the country's banking and private sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

There is no evidence that the novel coronavirus has changed both in terms of the transmissibility and the severity of the disease, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Scientists in the United Kingdom are looking to enroll hundreds of volunteers in clinical trials of five new drugs that may be able to treat COVID-19, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing researchers.

Russia does not plan to continue purchasing protective masks from China, but the agreement to resume deliveries if need arises amid the coronavirus pandemic remains in force, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik. Russian companies will increase protective masks production by 33 percent to 12 million daily by August, Manturov said.

Clinical trials of first COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russian pharmaceutical companies Biocad and Generium should start in June, Manturov said.

Russia may start exporting its new drug, Avifavir, which has shown a 90 percent effectiveness rate in combating COVID-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, adding that it has already received the first orders from the Middle East and Latin America.

Avifavir has proved 90 percent effective in the COVID-19 treatment during the trials, Vladimir Chulanov, the deputy director of a research center with the Health Care Ministry, said.

Japan began COVID-19 antibody blood testing to measure the scale of infection in the country, including asymptomatic cases, which comes a week after lifting state of emergency, media reported.