Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 378,000, over 6.33 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 378,000, over 6.33 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 6,333,760, of them 378,240 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,827,206, including 105,644 fatalities and 458,231 recoveries.

The worst of the global health crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic is over and nations can start rebuilding to avoid prolonged negative effects, the World Bank said.

As Russia's COVID-19 situation keeps stabilizing, museums and cinemas across the country will open in the middle of July, while theaters and concert halls will open only in the fall, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

The Swiss authorities informed Rome that Switzerland's border with Italy would remain closed due to the threat of COVID-19, despite the latter's decision to open its borders. Italy is expected to open borders between its regions and with other countries on June 3.

Reopening of cafes, restaurants and hotels in France after a two-month lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is a signal that "happy days" are returning, President Emmanuel Macron said.

The Lebanese government has decided to reopen a land border with Syria on June 2 and June 4 for the country's citizens and their families who wish to return to Lebanon, amid the easing of the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the country's interior ministry said.

Libya's Supreme Committee for Combating COVID-19 affiliated with the east-based Libyan government has decided to extend a curfew in all cities that are under its control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 17:00 to 04:00 GMT) due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country's south and west.

The effects of the measures imposed to fight COVID-19 will leave lasting effect on the world economy, weakening investment, innovation, employment, education, trade, supply chains and consumption, the World Bank said in an analysis on the pandemic.

The plunge in oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to do much for growth if travel remains curbed, the World Bank also said.

The French government expects the economy to shrink by 11 percent this year, against a previously estimated drop of 8 percent, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant changes to Russia's plans on military equipment exports, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

Saudi Arabia plans to allocate $500 million this year to support humanitarian programs and the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Yemen, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Supervisor-General Abdullah Alrabeeah said.

The Spanish government announced that it would provide a financial support package worth almost $3 billion to the tourism sector as the country seeks to further ease lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Spanish government has confirmed over 97,000 new social security registrations, a marker of job growth, in May, in the first observed increase in employment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic media reported.

The UK will allocate 160 million pounds ($200 million) to fight COVID-19 and overcome the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Russia may start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 already in the fall, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Almost 30 test systems for detecting COVID-19 have been developed and released in Russia over the past two months, which is an unprecedented speed for tests of this kind, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had selected 50 volunteers for clinical trials of a domestic vaccine against COVID-19, adding that the trials will be conducted at the research institute, where vaccines against Ebola and the Middle East respiratory syndrome have been studied.

Moscow and Ankara will cooperate to produce drugs and a vaccine against COVID-19, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said after holding phone talks with Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

Russian scientists are working on a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, which can be ingested in the form of a dairy product, Russian Academy of Sciences Vice President Vladimir Chekhonin said.

US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed joint efforts to evaluate an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said.

It is quite conceivable that a certain population will get a vaccine for the novel strain of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in late 2020 or in early 2021, US Army Researcher Wendy Sammons-Jackson said.

The authorities of China's Wuhan, which became the first epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, have completed the large-scale population screening, during which almost 9.9 million tests were conducted and 300 asymptomatic virus carriers were revealed, a professor of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology's Public Hygiene Institute said.

A Chinese doctor whose face was blackened after receiving treatment against the new coronavirus disease has died in Wuhan, media reported.