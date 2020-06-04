Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 382,000, over 6.44 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.76 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 382,000, over 6.44 million cases of infection were detected, and over 2.76 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Wednesday, the number of people infected globally is 6,445,457, of them 382,451 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,841,629, including 106,696 fatalities and 463,868 recoveries.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge warned of high risks of COVID-19 resurgence, adding that the second wave would be devastating.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured the House of Commons that thousands of UK nationals were following the government's guidance in the fight against COVID-19 and complying with the self-isolation regime under the new test and trace scheme. The remarks came in response to the criticism of UK Labor leader Keir Starmer, who challenged the prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and easing lockdown restrictions.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist and one of the architects of the country's COVID-19 policy, said that Swedish public health officials should have done better to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Swedish government, unlike most countries in Europe, did not enforce a strict lockdown as COVID-19 began to spread across the continent. Schools, kindergartens, restaurants, and gyms were allowed to remain open, and public gatherings were only restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree to extend a state of emergency in the authority for another 30 days as part of measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) has declared a state of emergency in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CONAIE head Marlon Vargas said.

A great reversal in global growth posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can be offset by development focused on the environment, digital technology and equal opportunity, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

While thousands of children are dying each day as a result of various health complications during the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is urging health care services around the world to avoid such a sharp increase in child mortality by treating diseases other than those related to COVID-19, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Afshan Khan, told Sputnik. Pregnant women and newborns are also lacking adequate support, risking increased neonatal mortality, Khan added.

Brussels will make a decision on free movement between the European Union and third countries this week, while Berlin plans to discuss this next week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

The easing of the coronavirus restrictions will help create the conditions for the Russian economy to rebound in the third quarter of 2020, although there will still be the GDP downswing in the second half of the year, the Bank of Russia said.

Over 16,700 people, working primarily in the hospitality industry, were laid off in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic, media reported, citing the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The G20 group's initiative on debt relief is not enough to overcome economic hardships resulting from COVID-19 pandemic and should be extended to all developing and middle-income countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"The Great Reset" will be the theme of a unique twin summit that the World Economic Forum will convene in the Swiss city of Davos in January 2021 to foster the dialogue between the private and public sectors and pave the way towards a sustainable future in the post-pandemic world.

The US government distributed over $267 billion in COVID-19 relief money to nearly 160 million Americans over a two-month period, a record delivery for such payments, the Treasury Department said.

The Russian Health Ministry sees Hydroxychloroquine as a medication that may be used to prevent COVID-19, and if it is not available, it may be replaced with Mefloquine, according to the fresh recommendations on coronavirus treatment.

The WHO is aware of Russian drug Avifavir considered for the COVID-19 treatment and is waiting for results, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said.

The WHO does not have evidence yet that any COVID-19 treatment reduces the mortality in patients but finding that evidence is extremely important, Dr Swaminathan also said.

The WHO approves the continuation of the solidarity trials on hydroxychloroquine � a potential drug for the coronavirus treatment � after briefly suspending it over safety concerns, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Scientists studying the novel coronavirus have so far observed no changes in the virus's ability to transmit or cause severe disease, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said.

Russia and Turkey agreed to collaborate on clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said after a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

A four-year-old child in Armenia, who was confirmed to have COVID-19, has been diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.