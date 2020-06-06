Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 393,000, over 6.71 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 2.99 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Thursday, the number of people infected globally is 6,711,318, of them 393,709 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,890,592, including 108,813 fatalities and 485,002 recoveries.

Positive developments in the situation with coronavirus epidemic in Moscow continues, and the authorities may make radical decisions on easing restrictions next week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

US President Donald Trump urged governors of some US states to end the "blanket lockdown" they had imposed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland is set to lift more coronavirus-related restrictions, as the country is going to enter phase two of lifting the lockdown on Monday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Saudi authorities decided to extend curfew in the western port city of Jeddah for another two weeks, starting on June 6, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing an official source in the Interior Ministry.

The Algerian government has developed a two-phased plan of action to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 beginning on June 7, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said.

The Argentine authorities have extended until June 28 the COVID-19 quarantine in Buenos Aires and several provinces, in which the spread of the disease has not yet been stopped, President Alberto Fernandez said.

The US unemployment rate will decrease in June as the United States begins to restore its economy, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

New York City might be forced to defund all city agencies as a result of the economic effects of COVID-19 and riots if things do not go in the right direction in the next couple of weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its jobs report.

Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier said in a statement on Friday that it is slashing 2,500 jobs this year, mostly in Canada, as a result of the worsening economic climate in the aviation industry due to measures imposed to fight COVID-19.

UK-based carmaker Bentley Motors, which is owned by Germany's Volkswagen Group, said it would look to cut up to 1,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy scheme amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic and anti-COVID measures, including curfews and lockdowns, may cause the levels of hunger and chronic illnesses to significantly rise in the middle Eastern region, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a package worth 14 billion Canadian Dollars ($10.42 billion) to help the country's provinces and territories restart their economies safely and carefully.

US President Donald Trump said that his administration would soon announce a tax incentive to help the restaurant and entertainment industries recover from the effects of the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Italy, Spain, Poland and Greece will become the main recipients of financial assistance under the European Union's new recovery plan launched amid the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) partnered up with Baring Vostok and other companies to set up an investment platform of up to $200 million that would support Russian firms hit by the coronavirus crisis, the fund said.

People with mild COVID-19 symptoms may remain PCR-positive for two-three weeks after the symptom onset, while the people with a more severe case of infection can stay PCR-positive for much longer, Maria van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said.

The WHO is aware of the preliminary findings of tests conducted in the UK, which found that hydroxychloroquine does not reduce mortality rates among COVID-19 patients, the WHO's chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday, adding that the organization will continue to use the drug in trials until the final results of the study are published.

COVID-19 may possibly directly affect the heart with the same penetration mechanism as when it invades lung cells, the spokesman of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) told Sputnik.

The last three patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from a hospital in China's Wuhan, the city health committee said.

The United States has denied the request by the Russian Mission to the United Nations in March to return the diplomatic property in order to allow diplomats social distance during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said.

MI5, the domestic security agency of the United Kingdom, considers the theory envisaging that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory in China's Wuhan to be fake news, The Times reported, citing sources.