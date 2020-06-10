Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 409,000, over 7.18 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.35 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 409,000, over 7.18 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.35 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 7,185,573, of them 408,954 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,973,803, including 111,751 fatalities and 518,522 recoveries.

Germany plans to ban its citizens from traveling outside the European Union and its borderless Schengen area until the end of August, media reported.

The Swedish Police Authority announced that it would limit the issuance of permits for holding mass demonstrations across the country, as it would contradict the current coronavirus-related sanitary standards.

Bulgaria's Chief Health State Inspector Angel Kunchev recommended the national coronavirus response center that the emergency epidemiological situation was extended further due to emerging new cases of the disease across the country.

Greece will tighten its control over the compliance with measures aimed at preventing the coronavirus and introduce additional restrictions at the local level if necessary due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

The Kremlin believes that the coronavirus restrictions in Moscow are being lifted gradually, not too quickly, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Qatari government has developed a four-phased roadmap to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19, with the first stage beginning next week, Lolwah Alkhater, a spokeswoman of the country's Supreme Committee for Crisis Management and the foreign minister's assistant, has announced.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that a global food emergency fueled by the pandemic could negatively impact hundreds of millions of people if immediate action is not taken.

France's GDP may fall by over 15 percent in the second quarter of 2020 amid the gradual lifting of the country's coronavirus lockdown, the Bank of France announced.

Germany's exports in April decreased by a record 31.1 percent year-on-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office announced.

Global airline industry is predicted to lose $84 billion in 2020 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Air Transport Agency (IATA) said.

Hiring in the United States fell to a record low in April while job openings dipped 16 percent due to the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, the US Labor Department said.

The French government has announced the allocation of 15 billion euros ($16.

9 billion) to support the country's aviation sector, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions that have been introduced since mid-March, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

A United Nations-led team of public health specialists will assess the situation regarding the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Libya later this month, US cardiac surgeon Bill Novick told Sputnik.

Satellites images of Wuhan hospitals and Baidu search engine trends suggest that the novel coronavirus may have started spreading in China back in August, research published on Harvard Library's website shows.

Parents should not panic over a rare COVID-19-related Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), which can be treated and is unlikely to become a pandemic, Cardiac Alliance leader Bill Novick told Sputnik.

COVID-19 may be a combination of a respiratory and an a vascular infection that has the ability to trigger an exaggerated response from the body's immune system, eventually destroying the cells independently from the virus' concentration, Luca Testa, the head of the Coronary Revascularisation Unit and head of the Clinical Research Unit at The Policlinico San Donato Research Hospital, told Sputnik.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can transmit the disease by singing, screaming and breathing heavily at the gym, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, Michael J. Ryan, said.

Some estimates suggest that between 6 percent and 41 percent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said.

A preliminary study by two US scientists has identified six major groups of new coronavirus clones that have been circulating worldwide since the start of the pandemic. The research paper was published on Monday by bioRxiv, an online repository of scientific preprints that have not been peer-reviewed. The researchers used a new method of rapid, whole-genome sequence typing to sort out thousands of publicly available coronavirus genomes to isolate their clone complexes (CCs).

The central medical laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 in Bolivia cannot cope with the inflow of test samples and therefore cannot confirm the number of new coronavirus cases, the Unitel broadcaster reported.

Brazil has raised concerns about the actions of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic and accused the organization of lacking consistency, Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said, adding that Brazil supports the probe into the WHO's activities.

Brazil's legislature, the National Congress, will not use the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data and will rely on the one provided by federal states instead, the president of the congress and the Senate has said amid the debate around reporting the statistics.