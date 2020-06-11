Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 413,000, almost 7.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.41 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Wednesday, the number of people infected globally is 7,297,059, of them 413,439 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,994,834, including 112,513 fatalities and 524,855 recoveries.

It may take Moscow about two months to return to business as usual after the period of self-isolation rules introduced because of the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Poland will lift coronavirus-related entry restrictions for EU citizens on Saturday and allow international air travel from June 16, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

The French government is considering not extending the state of health emergency in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic after July 10, while keeping part of the epidemiological guidelines in place, Le Monde reported, citing sources in the prime minister's office.

The Israeli government decided to extend the entry ban for foreigners, which was imposed in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, until July 1, media reported.

Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said that it would resume international flights, which have been suspended since late March over the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, June 11.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its fresh report that the eurozone GDP would fall by 9.1 percent in 2020 if the second wave of COVID-19 is avoided, expressing the belief that the decrease could reach 11.5 percent if the second wave erupts.

The contraction in US real gross domestic product in the second quarter is expected to be the worst in history as the novel coronavirus pandemic measures continue to take a toll on the country's economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said.

US economy, which shrank 5 percent in the first quarter from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to spring back in the third and fourth quarters, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Industrial output in France dropped by 20.1 percent year-on-year in April, compared to a 16.2-percent decline in March, driven by the coronavirus-related lockdown that was in place for two months, statistics agency INSEE said.

The Trump administration has still not decided if it needs another stimulus package to help the recovery of the US economy through COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

The United States will deliver about 15,000 ventilators to more than 60 countries to help the medical institutions there treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.

The French government has increased its estimate of the total cost of measures undertaken in response to the coronavirus outbreak up to 136 billion Euros ($154.

6 billion) from 110 billion euros in mid-April, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced.

French culture and media sector, one of the industries that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, will receive over 3.5 billion euros (nearly $4 billion) of aid from the government, Culture Minister Frank Riester said.

Greater support from the international community is required to help Afghanistan respond to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, amid a steadily rising number of cases in the country, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Afghanistan Dr. Rik Peeperkorn told Sputnik.

The widespread wearing of face masks in public significantly curbs COVID-19 transmission and can help avert new waves when combined with lockdowns, according to research published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society scientific journal.

The capacity for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect the coronavirus infection has seen a tenfold increase in the Russian capital since the beginning of the mitigation measures, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Military personnel and civilians have both been selected to take part in clinical trials of a new vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The vaccination may become the next battleground for the disinformation campaign, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said.

New COVID-19 cases have been detected in mink at four more fur farms in the Netherlands, where the fur industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dutch news website reported.

Singapore will begin human clinical trials on a domestically developed treatment candidate for the coronavirus next week, media reported.

Japanese business giant Softbank has revealed the results of wide-scale coronavirus antibody tests they have carried out since mid-May, showing 191 people from over 44,000 have tested positive for the immune cells.

It will be important for Russia to verify coronavirus death certification practices to ensure that everything has been logged properly, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday, when asked to comment on the COVID-19 fatality numbers in Russia.

The WHO will consider all information but is does not want to speculate on the coronavirus epidemic potentially beginning in August rather than December as generally believed, Ryan also said.

China cannot say for sure that COVID-19 originated within its borders just because it discovered the disease earlier than the rest of the world, Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said. Beijing supports an independent investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO) into the origin of COVID-19 while arguing against it being used for political purposes, Zhang also said.

Blood plasma transfusions from recovered coronavirus patients to those critically ill has helped save dozens of lives in the Russian city of St.Petersburg, Yevgeny Garbuzov, the chief of intensive care unit at City Clinic 50, said.