Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 423,000, over 7.58 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.58 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 423,000, over 7.58 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.58 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 22.00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 7,589,838, of them 423,646 have died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,042,139, including 114,446 fatalities and 540,292 recoveries.

Mikhail Murashko, health minister of Russia - one of the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases - said that it is too early to speak about easing all COVID-19 restrictions in the country's regions.

The Russian minister stressed that Russians should continue wearing face masks and called on them to be ready to change their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic while planning a summer vacation.

The United States has no plans to restart issuing visas yet but is monitoring local conditions in each country, according to Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch. At the same time, he added that the US State Department was restarting limited passport services after the coronavirus-linked lockdown.

Stella Kyriakides, the European commissioner for health and food safety, said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the European Union continued to decline, although member states must remain vigilant while the pandemic is still ongoing across the world.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the need to relocate the US Futenma Air Base in the Okinawa prefecture as soon as possible and pledged to make every effort for that. The statement was made after media reports about the resumption of the construction in the Henoko coastal area of Okinawa where the Futenma Air Base would be moved, after the nearly two-month suspension due to a COVID-19 case among workers on the site.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the country's government was mandating temperature checks at airports to contain the spread of the coronavirus as travel slowly resumed.

Formula 1 confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Grands Prix in Japan, Singapore, and Azerbaijan amid the ongoing pandemic.

British Airways, EasyJet, and Ryanair on Friday launched legal action against the UK government's asking a court to examine the legality of the United Kingdom's mandatory two-week quarantine for all travelers arriving in the country.

The economic instability, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdown, is underway.

The month-on-month index of the industrial output in the United Kingdom declined by over 20 percent in April, the biggest drop since the UK started to report such statistics, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The biggest fall of 24.3 percent was recorded in the manufacturing sector that accounts for 75 percent of the production industries.

The ONS said that the UK's GDP fell by 20.4 percent in April when compared to March � also a record decline since London started to provide monthly GDP statistics in 1997.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest weekly decline since mid-March on worries that the United States could be hit by a second wave of the novel coronavirus infections.

The UN Security Council is calling on its international partners to provide support to Central African countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere.

According to a source at Sanaa International Airport, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has delivered 17 tonnes of medical supplies to Yemen to help the war-torn country fight the COVID-19.

The Secretariat, the main executive body of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), has proposed to create a coordinating council dedicated to countering epidemics on territories of its member states, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the German lower house of parliament would have the first part of its economic stimulus package approved by the end of June.

The upper house of the Japanese parliament has approved the allocation of the record 31.91 trillion yen ($298 billion) to add to the 2020 budget for anti-coronavirus measures

CURE, TESTING, RESEARCH AND PREVENTION

The European Union has received a political mandate from member states to distribute a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 across the continent when it is developed.

Turkey has developed a potential drug to treat coronavirus patients, which now is license pending, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said.

Researchers from Illinois-based Northwestern University have said that the coronavirus disease threatens the entire nervous system of patients.

SARS-CoV-2 may also lead to direct infection of the brain and meninges. The immune system's reaction, in turn, may cause inflammation that can damage the brain and nerves, according to the researchers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had not so far established that breastfeeding can transmit the coronavirus from mother to child.