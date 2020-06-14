Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world has topped 427,000, over 7.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.66 million of patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Saturday, the number of people infected globally is 7,715,890, of them 427,798 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,064,417, including 115,139 fatalities and 547,386 recoveries.

Poland has opened its borders for EU citizens starting from Saturday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Slovenia will allow Italians and Montenegrins to freely enter the country from Monday on, but will impose a quarantine for people arriving from 32 countries where the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, the Slovenian Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The French Council of State on Saturday lifted the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, which was imposed on May 31 as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, but protective measures should be taken during such gatherings.

The martial law regime has been declared in Beijing's Fengtai District after a new cluster of COVID-19 was discovered in the largest food market of Xinfadi.

Beijing authorities announced they have shut down one of the city's largest wholesale food markets on Saturday after 45 people linked to the market tested positive for coronavirus.

Iran's Health Ministry said that the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased by 2,410 to 184,955 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since June 5, and President Hassan Rouhani warned the population on Saturday that restrictions could be re-imposed.

US states may have to reimpose restrictions and social distancing guidelines if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta told reporters.

Mortality rate in eight Russian regions has increased by more than 5 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April compared to the same month of 2019, Head of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) Pavel Malkov said on Saturday.

The peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia was May 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said.

The French government will allocate 300 million Euros (over $337 million) to support airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition said.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Saturday that he had replaced the head of the country's Health Ministry amid a growing number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country.

Police in Nepal have detained ten people, including seven foreign citizens, who were taking part in ongoing protests in Kathmandu against the government's poor handling of COVID-19 crisis, media reported on Saturday.

Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands have concluded an agreement with AstraZeneca, the UK-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, on producing 400 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Saturday named companies that were making the most progress in the COVID-19 vaccine development. According to her, the Russian State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) and the Gamalei National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology are among the leaders. The official said that she expected vaccines to be available by the end of the year.

The Health Ministry of Japan intends to introduce a smartphone app allowing to trace contacts of people infected with the new coronavirus, media reported on Saturday.