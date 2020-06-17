Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 438,000, almost 8.1 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 3.92 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 8,096,403, of them 438,806 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,130,569, including 116,726 fatalities and 576,334 recoveries.

The local authorities in Beijing have raised the Chinese capital's emergency response level from three to two, as the city is battling a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Chen Peixuan, the deputy secretary of the municipal government announced.

Moscow cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating areas have finally opened their doors to welcome first guests after a three-month hiatus, although still while observing strict protective measures, as the capital is moving onto the second step of relaxing lockdown restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The remaining coronavirus-related restrictions in Moscow will not be removed at least until mid-July, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days to July 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Large numbers of Americans who lost jobs to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get rehired in the summer, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said. The US economy will unlikely achieve a full recovery until Americans are confident that the novel coronavirus pandemic has been contained, Powell also said.

US retail sales jumped 17.7 percent month-on-month in May after a record 16.4 percent slump in April due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, the Commerce Department said

New US sanctions on Syria will hinder the country's economic development amid the pandemic and cause a catastrophe, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Ju said.

The number of people on payroll in the United Kingdom went down by 612,000, or 2.1 percentage points, since the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 23, official figures showed.

The Court of Justice of the French Republic (CJR) has received 84 complaints to date against the government regarding its management of the coronavirus crisis, Attorney General at the Court of Cassation Francois Molins said.

Coronavirus lockdowns have almost halved the number of migrants moving across West and Central Africa, the UN-backed International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is resuming doping testing of athletes that was halted in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, deputy head of RUSADA, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, told Sputnik.

Singapore is suspending the construction of the fifth terminal of its Changi Airport for at least two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said.

The United Nations has requested $1.9 billion for the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the resulting COVID-19 disease as well as other humanitarian needs in South Sudan this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

US President Donald Trump's administration is mulling over a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to resuscitate the coronavirus-hit economy, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Shorter winter holidays in Russia in 2021 will help support the economy, balancing out the results of the coronavirus-linked non-working days in the spring, a draft law suggests. The head of the economic committee of the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament, Andrei Kutepov, has sent the draft to the Ministry of Labor for review.

The Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be tested on volunteers in the coming days, when the two-week isolation of volunteers ends, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The UK government has approved dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients, the world's first cure for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, the drug was proven to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients receiving lung ventilation treatment by 35 percent and patients on oxygen by 20 percent.

The US government seeks to narrow a range of coronavirus vaccine candidates to about seven of the most promising ones that will continue to receive financial support, the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a fact sheet.

A widely available steroid treatment, dexamethasone, can significantly improve survival rates of severe coronavirus patients, a statement on trial results revealed. The trial was conducted by scientists at the UK's University of Oxford among 2,104 coronavirus patients who were compared with 4,321 patients receiving usual care alone. The scientists estimated that this treatment could save one person of some eight ventilated patients or of around 25 among those on oxygen. It had no benefit for those who did not require any respiratory support.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged 200 million Euros (over $225 million) to boost domestic research and the production of medicines, as announced during his visit to Sanofi's facility Marcy-L'Etoile in the region of Lyon. He also noted that this fund will cover various projects for treatments and vaccines, especially against COVID-19. Sanofi will invest 610 million euros (over $689 million) in the research and production of vaccines in France, Macron also announced.

Israel has concluded an agreement to purchase a vaccine against the coronavirus disease with US drug developer Moderna that will start the final stage of vaccine trials next month, Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported.