Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 450,000, almost 8.42 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.11 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of people infected globally is 8,419,828, of them 450,835 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,177,842, including 118,175 fatalities and 592,191 recoveries.

The number of people in Italian hospital's intensive care units (ICU) rose by five over the past day, marking the first increase since April 4, the country's Civil Protection Department said in a COVID-19 situation report.

The US state of California issued an order requiring residents to wear masks outside homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Public Health said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was considering imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving from Florida because of a surge in the novel coronavirus cases there.

Russians will be allowed to travel abroad by plane when there is absolutely no risk of COVID-19 spreading or when this risk is minimal, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said. There are plenty of risks of the coronavirus returning in the fall and Russia is preparing for it, she also said.

Denmark will allow travel to and from low-risk European countries starting June 27, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

The Turkish authorities are to impose a partial curfew over the upcoming two weekends to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid the holding of school entrance exams, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Inter-city passenger bus services to and from Beijing will be suspended starting on Friday following the detection of a COVID-19 cluster at the biggest wholesale market in the Chinese capital, Rong Jun, deputy director of the municipal commission of transportation, said.

Canadian wholesale trade in the month of April plunged by an unprecedented 21.6 percent at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said in its report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the contraction of the US economy in the second quarter will be deeper than previously expected, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters. The IMF will update its World Economic Outlook (WEO), including the forecast on the US economy, next Wednesday, he added.

About two-thirds of the Syrian refugees of nearly one million in Lebanon have lost their means of livelihood as a result of the measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

The UK government is urged to take steps to protect the health and livelihood of over 50s who are more at risk of struggling to recover from the coronavirus lockdown than other age groups, the Centre for Ageing Better charity warned.

A Canadian novel coronavirus contact tracing mobile application is ready and will rolled out in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

The total volume of allocations for employees of Russia's federal medical institutions engaged in COVID-19 response will exceed 5 billion rubles ($72 million), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

An epidemiological investigation of a new COVID-19 cluster at the Xinfadi wholesale food center in Beijing has provided new insights into the Wuhan outbreak, Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

A COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on 18 volunteers in a Russian hospital, they have not reported any side effects or complained about their health so far, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian and French military doctors have discussed methods of treating patients who are in critical condition after contracting COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional European Director Hans Kluge believes that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may take place in the fall.