Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 457,000, almost 8.57 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.2 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 8,559,787, of them 457,190 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,213,000, including 118,967 fatalities and 599,115 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating as more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) a day earlier, the highest one-day number so far, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday.

Some countries may have both second peaks and second waves of the coronavirus epidemic, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan said.

US President Donald Trump and his administration have no plans at present to remove the travel restrictions imposed on European Union countries to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said.

Washington, DC will enter on June 22 the second phase of reopening the US capital by further relaxing and eliminating measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The authorities of Wales, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom, will further relax restrictions against COVID-19 every Monday during the next three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

The Hague authorities have banned a Sunday protest festival against coronavirus-related restrictions, which expected about 10,000 participants, the Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) broadcaster reported.

The path to economic recovery for the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be a challenging one, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. A particular cruelty of the COVID-19 pandemic had been its disproportionate effects on many areas that were already suffering economically, despite the general boom of recent years, Powell observed.

Unemployment in Russia rose to four-year high of 6.1 percent in May from 5.8 percent in April, with 2.1 million people currently registered as jobless, Russian Federal State Statistic Service (Rosstat) said.

Zimbabwean Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo has been arrested over suspected corruption offenses when handling state procurement of coronavirus-related supplies, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Belarus for its cooperation with Russia during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including mutual repatriation of citizens and swift delivery of funds to combat the outbreak.

The United States has allocated additional $93 million in humanitarian aid to help the most vulnerable countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The European Parliament has approved a temporary and targeted relief in the capital requirement regulation (CRR) to provide favorable conditions for the EU banks and to aid them in lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the EU legislature said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, have agreed to continue close cooperation for global health security, including with regard to efforts for averting a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, they said in a joint statement.

Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that coronavirus immunity studies would be conducted in 22 out of 85 Russia's regions in June, and the obtained information would be used for making epidemiological situation forecasts and planning COVID-19 prevention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Minsk, in conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a COVID-19 medication that Russia had developed based on Japanese drugs.

Russia has created over 500 new medical products since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Around three percent of Chile's population has antibodies to the novel coronavirus, Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned about the threat of the vast spreading of COVID-19 in refugee camps, as their inhabitants are at a heightened risk due to the lack of sanitation and poor health conditions, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

Individuals from black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are more likely to die after contracting COVID-19 than their white counterparts, the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) said.