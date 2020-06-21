Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 461,000, almost 8.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.69 million of those patients have recovered, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 2.2 million cases including 119,241 fatalities and over 705,000 recoveries.

Brazil became the second country after the US to cross the 1 million coronavirus infections mark, increasing by over 54,000 cases in a single day.

Six members of the Trump reelection campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for coronavirus just hours before US President Donald Trump was expected to arrive in the state for his controversial first campaign rally since the pandemic began.

Saudi Arabia is set to lift the nationwide curfew on Sunday and allow all commercial activities to resume, state news agency SPA reported, despite a relatively high 3,941 new cases reported on Saturday.

Restrictions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will be reimposed starting Monday after 24 new cases were detected, 9News reported.

Central Asian neighbors Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will be strengthening restrictions due to growing trends of infections, with Kyrgyzstan posting a record 192 new cases on Saturday.

Restaurants in several US states will open their doors to indoor dining, The New York Times reported. States like Vermont, Maryland, Washington will allow diners to eat indoors provided all precautionary measures are taken.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Saturday it had halted clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for patients with the coronavirus infection, as it proved to be of no effect.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged all Germans to the coronavirus app rolled out by the country's health ministry, Corona Warn app, in a video message circulated by German media.

Bank of England has pledged to pump an additional 100 billion Pounds ($123.5 billion) into the UK economy and to keep interest rates at 0.1 percent for the foreseeable future, the BBC reported.

India's crude oil imports in May fell by 22.6 percent compared to the previous year, the biggest such drop since at least 2005, India's business Today news outlet reported.