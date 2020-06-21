UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 461,000, almost 8.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.69 million of those patients have recovered, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 2.2 million cases including 119,241 fatalities and over 705,000 recoveries.

Brazil became the second country after the US to cross the 1 million coronavirus infections mark, increasing by over 54,000 cases in a single day.

Six members of the Trump reelection campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for coronavirus just hours before US President Donald Trump was expected to arrive in the state for his controversial first campaign rally since the pandemic began.

Saudi Arabia is set to lift the nationwide curfew on Sunday and allow all commercial activities to resume, state news agency SPA reported, despite a relatively high 3,941 new cases reported on Saturday.

Restrictions in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria will be reimposed starting Monday after 24 new cases were detected, 9News reported.

Central Asian neighbors Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will be strengthening restrictions due to growing trends of infections, with Kyrgyzstan posting a record 192 new cases on Saturday.

Restaurants in several US states will open their doors to indoor dining, The New York Times reported. States like Vermont, Maryland, Washington will allow diners to eat indoors provided all precautionary measures are taken.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Saturday it had halted clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for patients with the coronavirus infection, as it proved to be of no effect.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged all Germans to the coronavirus app rolled out by the country's health ministry, Corona Warn app, in a video message circulated by German media.

Bank of England has pledged to pump an additional 100 billion Pounds ($123.5 billion) into the UK economy and to keep interest rates at 0.1 percent for the foreseeable future, the BBC reported.

India's crude oil imports in May fell by 22.6 percent compared to the previous year, the biggest such drop since at least 2005, India's business Today news outlet reported.

Related Topics

India World Australia Business Washington German Oil Trump Victoria Tulsa New York United Kingdom United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Angela Merkel May Sunday Media All From Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

44 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

2 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

2 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

3 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

3 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.