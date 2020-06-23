Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 465,000, over 8.8 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.38 million of those patients have recovered, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 2.26 million cases including 119,769, fatalities and over 617,000 recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Singapore has risen by 262 to 42,095 over the past day, compared to the 218 cases detected the day prior, as the city-state began implementing the second phase of lifting its shutdown measures.

Iran has confirmed 116 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as the daily death toll bounced back to the triple digits, bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 9,623. Meanwhile, the total number of those infected has reached 204,952, and 163,591 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Israel has confirmed 101 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as a second wave of the disease continues, bringing the country's toll to 20,734. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by one to 306. As many as 15,685 patients have fully recovered.

The United Kingdom registered 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, well below the previous four days which all posted over 120 fatalities, bringing the overall death toll has now reached 42,632 from 304,331 infections.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Germany since the start of the outbreak has risen by 687 over the preceding 24 hours to 189,822. The health authorities also revised the country's COVID-19 death toll, which stands at 8,882 as of Sunday. This is one below the 8,883 deaths reported as of Saturday, although no explanation was given for the change.

Estonia, in its turn, has not confirmed any new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with the country's tally remaining at 1,981. As of now, eight patients are in hospitals. Since January 31, more than 102,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the country. Of those infected, 69 people died during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Ireland also has not recorded any new COVID-19 fatalities over the past day, and the country's death toll remains at 1,715. The country's tally has increased by six to 25,379.

Ukraine recorded 735 new infections in the past day that brought the total tally to 36,560. The death toll is now 1,002 after nine people died in the past day.

Russia has registered 7,728 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 584,680. Since the outbreak, 8,111 patients have already and 339,711 others have fully recovered.

Armenia has registered 560 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 20,268. Since the outbreak, a total of 9,002 patients were cured, and 350 others died. As of now, 10,802 patients are being treated. In Georgia, eight new coronavirus cases have been registered in the past day with the overall number of infection is now at 906. The death toll stands at 14, while 755 people recovered in total.

Uzbekistan confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 6,216 amid the extension of quarantine restrictions until August 1. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has increased to 4,290. Meanwhile, in Kyrgyzstan, 170 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours that brings the overall number of cases to more than 3,100. A total of 56 of the new cases were registered in Bishkek. The country's death toll stands at 37, while the number of recoveries is at 2,011.

US President Donald Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had ordered officials to slow down testing for the coronavirus infection to lower the number of registered cases, though epidemiologists, public health experts, and medical workers all agree that testing is the key factor in combating the spread of the infection without which mitigation measures are much less effective.

Speaking to a crowd that largely flouted social distancing measures and wore little protective equipment, Trump said that more than 25 million people have been tested.

Within the context, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed on Sunday that the majority of US citizens � 58 percent � disapproved President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, of which the country so far remains the largest victim. Meanwhile, 41 percent said they were satisfied with the president's response to the outbreak.

The attitude improved slightly compared to surveys conducted in early June. Back then, disapproval for Trump's actions stood at 60 percent, and approval at 39 percent.

Starting June 22, Estonia will introduce a mandatory two-week quarantine for tourists arriving in the country from Bulgaria, Romania and Poland due to the epidemiological situation in those nations. The authorities noted that the requirement continued to apply to those coming from Sweden, Portugal and the UK but would no longer apply to visitors from Belgium.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijan Football Championship, which was supposed to resume on Sunday, will end ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the country's Association of Football Federations. The decision was made due to the extension of a ban on holding mass events in the country, including sports ones, until July 1, which makes it impossible to hold not only games but also training activities.

PepsiCo has suspended production at its Beijing facility after detecting one case of the coronavirus infection associated with the Xinfadi market at the company's factory in Daxing district, Fan Zhimin, the director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo Greater China Region, said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that eight COVID-19 cases were detected at a food factory in Daxing district, without specifying the name of the company.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases was detected in Beijing earlier this month. On June 13, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down the city's major wholesale food market, Xinfadi, after several dozen people linked to the site tested positive for the coronavirus. Restrictive measures have been re-imposed in the Chinese capital.

The authorities in Morocco decided on Sunday to move to the second phase of lifting coronavirus-related measures starting June 25. In particular, cafes and restaurants will resume operations with the occupancy rate not exceeding 50 percent, shopping centers will also reopen, while automobile and railway communication between cities, as well as air traffic within the country, will resume. At the same time, theaters, cinemas and public swimming pools will remain closed.

The Japanese government intends to launch the Go To travel campaign, an initiative that envisions partly compensating travel expenses to citizens and permanent residents, in August to support the pandemic-hit domestic tourism as restrictions for domestic travel were lifted earlier this week, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency reported that 39 out of 47 Japanese prefectures had already started or planned to start offering their own discount coupons for accommodation. However, 25 of these 39 prefectures intend to limit the group of people, for whom discounts will be available, only to local residents.

Bahrain plans to cooperate with Russia on the coronavirus treatment, especially after Russia-made Avifavir yielded positive results, the kingdom's ambassador to Moscow, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati, told Al-Ayam newspaper on Sunday.

Avifavir, created on the basis of Favipiravir, is one of the two antiviral drugs for COVID-19 treatment registered globally. In early June, the Russian Health Ministry said that the medication had proven 90 percent efficient during trials.

It is currently not possible to purchase Avifavir in a pharmacy, it is available only to patients treated at hospitals and is used under medical supervision.