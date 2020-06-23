Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world neared 470,000, over 9.01 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 4.47 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Monday, the number of people infected globally is 9,015,582, of them 469,939 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,301,123, including 120,271 fatalities and 622,133 recoveries.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the next serious relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions starting on Tuesday. Restaurants, cafes, fitness clubs and swimming pools will reopen their doors, and restrictions on the operation of libraries and kindergartens will be lifted, Sobyanin said.

New Zealand is going to continue the implementation of strict border security measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Saudi Arabia decided to restrict this year's hajj, or pilgrimage to the sacred Islamic cities of Mecca and Medina, for foreign pilgrims due to coronavirus-related epidemiological precautions, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The US shale industry is entering a period of "great compression" and could face up to $300 billion in losses and a wave of bankruptcies due to the coronavirus pandemic, a study conducted by global accountancy firm Deloitte says.

The measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus are projected to result in the Latin American economies' contraction by 30 percent, Organization of American States (OAS) Director-General Luis Almago said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted numerous countries to improve their mobile money systems and address specific limitations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Governments across the world should require plastic producers to finance the recycling of disposable medical and personal protective items, such as gloves and masks, as their use has spiked due to the pandemic and become a new environmental threat, association MerTerre, a French NGO specializing in marine pollution problem, told Sputnik in an interview.

The Trump administration does not see a second coronavirus wave in the United States and has no intent to shut the economy down again despite a jump in new COVID-19 cases, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will launch an action plan mid-week to recover from the effects of the measures imposed to fight the novel coronavirus, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Poland has spent approximately $25 billion to preserve some five million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States cannot be explained just by increased testing as there is evidence of increased hospitalization, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan, said.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged for the global boost in production of dexamethasone, which was found to be effective in the COVID-19 treatment.

The White House is reducing its temperature checks on some staff members in accordance with the capital of Washington entering Phase Two of its reopening process in the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

The Indonesian government is investigating reports that personal data of 230,000 people who took COVID-19 tests were leaked online, media reported.