Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 474,000, almost 9.17 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 4.59 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 9,169,329, of them 474,242 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,332,850, including 121,029 fatalities and 640,198 recoveries.

An increase in the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran indicates that a second wave of the epidemic has begun in the country, Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler said.

Over 20 percent of tourist destinations worldwide have started relaxing coronavirus travel restrictions, while another 65 percent are still keeping their borders completely shut, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said.

The European Union may ban Americans from visiting its member countries due to the high number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, the New York Times reported, citing draft lists.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England could start gradually easing the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to a significant prevalence drop, adding that the 2-meter social distancing rule would be changed starting July 4.

A coronavirus-related lockdown was reimposed in the Warendorf district of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) after a hotbed of COVID-19 was detected in the neighboring district, Germany media reported on Tuesday, citing NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann.

Saudi Arabia will enforce special guidelines for those performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya website reported, citing the country's health minister, Tawfiq Rabiah.

The coronavirus epidemic has dealt a huge blow to the global economy, provoking global recession, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

US President Donald Trump said that the wall on the southern border had helped curb illegal immigration and the novel coronavirus outbreak.

There is no certainty over how long the novel coronavirus pandemic could last and there could be a burden on US health care systems if infections flares up together with the seasonal flu, experts from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the prevalence of outdated practices in treating mental health patients that rely heavily on coercion, UN special rapporteur on the right to health Dainius Puras said.

The coronavirus relief package that Russian authorities have unveiled to support people and the economy amid the pandemic is unprecedented in the amount of allocated funds and outreach, President Vladimir Putin said.

Extra payments to medical personnel dealing with COVID-19 in Russia should continue for two more months as the fight against the pandemic continues, Putin also said.

The United States is likely to pass by next month another stimulus package to aid economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

The surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States is concerning, but no public health expert has been asked to slow down testing for the virus despite President Donald Trump's remarks to the contrary, White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

French tracing app StopCovid, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, has been used by some 1.8 million devices in France since its launch in early June, Secretary of State for the Digital Economy Cedric O announced.

Approximately 30 percent of recovered COVID-19 patients risk suffering long-term lung damage, as well as other negative consequences, the Telegraph newspaper has reported, citing the UK National Health Service guidelines.

Russia's Sechenov University announced administering a vaccine against COVID-19 to the second group of 20 volunteers.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi plans to start clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the British drugmaker GSK in September and seeks to release the vaccine on sale in the first half of 2021, which is earlier than first anticipated.