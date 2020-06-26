Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 484,000, over 9.5 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 4.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 484,000, over 9.5 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 4.8 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Thursday, the number of people infected globally is 9,506,788, of them 484,406 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,410,279, including 122,370 fatalities and 656,161 recoveries.

Thirty European countries have seen increases in COVID-19 cumulative cases in the past two weeks, with 11 of them experiencing significant resurgence, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

The coronavirus pandemic in France has not been completely defeated, and therefore the French government is ready for any possible outcome, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Parts of the United States facing a surge in COVID-19 cases such as the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona, as well as North and South Carolina face the prospect of renewed shutdowns to slow the contagion, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

The US state of Texas has put on hold any further reopening phases after a surge in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, Governor Greg Abbott's office said.

The Eiffel Tower, one of the main symbols of France, reopened on Thursday after having been shut for three months due to COVID-19 restrictions introduced by the government in mid-March.

Vietnam is not ready to reopen to foreign tourists, as risks of imported coronavirus infections persist, official news agency VNA reported, citing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The coronavirus pandemic could fortify other vulnerabilities built in the global financial system over the past decade, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, identifying at least four frailties that included the spiraling of debt and insolvency as the crisis prolonged.

The bullish mood among investors betting on a sharp economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic versus data suggesting a prolonged slowdown has created a divergence that could force another downward correction on markets, the IMF also warned.

The IMF's predictions of a relatively rapid recovery for the global economy in 2021 appear to be overly optimistic given the threat of a second wave of COVID-19, economic protectionism, and uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and UK, John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group, told Sputnik.

The US economy shrank by 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faster than previously estimated, the Commerce Department said.

Nearly 1.5 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said, bringing the total number of weekly claims filed since the start from the COVID-19 pandemic above 47 million.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and its escort ship, the guided-missile cruiser San Jacinto, completed the 161th consecutive day at sea on Thursday, the longest aircraft carrier deployment in US history, the Navy said.

Tunisian authorities expect the national economy to contract by almost 7 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said.

The Bank of Spain has predicted a 16 to 21.8 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in the country's GDP in the second quarter of 2020, depending on the speed of the country's recovery from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a budget emergency on Thursday to access budget reserves in order to ensure fund are available for the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office said.

Participants of an online donor conference in support for Sudan's transition pledged on Thursday $2.2 billion in financial assistance to shore up the country's economic reforms and COVID-19 response.

South Korea donated 2.5 million masks to the United States to help protect the population during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris said.

The European Commission on Thursday allowed Berlin to allocate approximately 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) for the recapitalization of Germany's flag carrier, Lufthansa, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish Office of the Attorney General of the State� announced the number of opened investigations into deaths of senior citizens in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic had increased by 21 to 240 over the week.

The Russian Health Ministry approved the use of Favipiravir-based drug Areplivir manufactured by pharmaceutical company Promomed for treatment of coronavirus patients, according to information in the state medicines' registry.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug produced by Gilead Sciences, has become the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the backing of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the agency said.

The US government has expanded its list of vulnerable groups who are at increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta said.

The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has made getting tested for the coronavirus free of charge for residents of two worst-hit districts, authorities said.