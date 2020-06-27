Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 491,000, almost 9.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 4.88 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 9,695,374, of them 491,595 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,453,045, including 124,891 fatalities and 663,562 recoveries.

Sixteen US states are experiencing an increase in novel coronavirus cases and percentages, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in certain US states is a serious problem, White House Coronavirus Task Force official Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

After more than three months of COVID-19 social distancing measures, many countries in Europe have already taken steps to gradually begin reopening their borders and allowing businesses to resume activities, although experts told Sputnik that this could trigger a second wave of the pandemic unless stringent hygiene measures are observed.

The Orly airport in Paris has reopened after being shut down for almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first commercial flight taking off early on Friday.

Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida on Friday called for screening for COVID-19 passengers arriving in the city's Barajas airport from certain risk zones.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of the novel coronavirus infections.

Florida also suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state effective immediately, Business and Professional Regulation Department Secretary Halsey Bashears said.

Lockdown measures currently in force in Mexico City will be eased further from Monday, the mayor of the Mexican capital Claudia Sheinbaum said while announcing that the city's COVID-19 threat level will be downgraded.

ASEAN countries must agree on easing travel restrictions between counties where the sanitary situation is stable, as the countries need to boost the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said at the 36th ASEAN summit.

Russia's economy is set to contract at the rate of 4 percent this year before expanding 3.5 percent in 2021, according to a report by Sberbank CIB.

Most US economic indicators show a V-shape recovery after novel coronavirus-induced falls, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

Yemen faces the prospect of an additional 30,000 children becoming severely malnourished this year as a result of the measures imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

Finland is ready to help Sweden fight the coronavirus outbreak by taking part of pressure from the neighbor's health care system and cover treatment of non-COVID-19 patients, Finnish Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist said.

Drivers of school and tourist buses in several Spanish cities took to the streets on Friday to demand that the government take additional measures to support the industry amid financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Direbus union said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to be an unrepeatable event and thus requires collective action to prevent similar outbreaks from happening in the future, as well as greater preparedness of healthcare infrastructures and regional supply chains, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said at the 36th ASEAN summit.

The Russian-made vaccine from the coronavirus increases appetite and does not cause any body discomfort, three male volunteers in the first trial said.

Around 20 percent of Moscow residents who have taken part in the COVID-19 antibodies study have coronavirus immunity, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said.

UK-Swedish company Astrazeneca is ahead of others on the research track for COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx said that improved treatments and new therapeutics helped US doctors treat patients with COVID-19.

Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator still needs $27.9 billion to cover all its needs, including $13.7 billion for its urgent needs, the WHO said. The accelerator intends to have 2 billion coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021 and needs $18.1 billion to deliver that goal, it said. It also needs $7.2 billion to have 245 million of the coronavirus treatment courses available within a year.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called upon communities in Europe to remain vigilant and uphold coronavirus-related safety behaviors as the number of cases has surged dramatically in the past two weeks, up to over 2,500 percent in some cases.

A total of 1,200 coronavirus patients in the United Arab Emirates have fully recovered after being treated with stem cell therapy, an Abu Dhabu medical center said.

The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the sample of wastewater in the Spanish city of Barcelona dated March 12 of last year, a group of researchers from the University of Barcelona said.