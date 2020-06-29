Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The global tally of coronavirus cases has exceeded 10 million on Sunday with the death toll nearing 500,000 and the overall number of recoveries surpassing 5 million, according to data collected by US-based Johns Hopkins University from official government sources, media and other sources from across the world.

A group of researchers form the University of California San Francisco and University of Freiburg in Germany revealed that the virus behind the coronavirus disease can cause infected cells to grow so-called tentacles allowing to attack several body cells at once thereby speeding up the contamination. The discovery can help to find a new approach to the COVID-19 treatment, as it might indicate that drugs developed against cancer and HIV can be used to cure the disease.

The United States, the world leader in terms of the case count, recorded 42,500 new infections and 500 deaths over the past day, taking the overall number of cases to over 2.5 million and the death toll to 125,539. Meanwhile, more than 679,000 people have recovered across the country. The last record in daily increment in the United States was set on Saturday, when over 45,000 new cases were detected.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 38,693 new coronavirus cases and 1,109 new deaths from COVID-19. Overall, Brazil has 1,313,667 confirmed coronavirus cases and 57,070 COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,791, consistent with the daily increase dynamics of the past three days, the country's COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on Sunday. Of newly detected cases, 717 have been confirmed in Moscow, 325 in Moscow Region and 285 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, according to the report. Russia's cumulative toll has now reached 634,437 cases in 85 regions, while the death toll is now at 9,073.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported a record low number of new infections ” 717 new cases over the past day. This is the lowest increment over the past 81 days.

The United Kingdom has registered 36 coronavirus deaths and 901 new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours. This brought the total death toll to 43,550 and the count of cases to 311,151. The day before, the country's health authorities reported about 100 new fatalities and 890 new cases.

Germany has confirmed 256 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 193,499, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. The death toll has grown by three to 8,957 people within the same period of time. Some 177,700 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 212,800 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 26,400 with over 600 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, according the country's Health Ministry. A week ago, Mexico's coronavirus death toll stood at around 21,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

China detected 17 new coronavirus cases and seven asymptomatic carriers in the past 24 hours, while seven patients had recovered in the given period. Out of the 17 new cases, 14 are local, most of them registered in Beijing, where a hike in new infections started earlier this month.

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that 144 people died from COVID-19 in Iran over the past day, which is the highest increment since the beginning of April. The total death toll now stands at 10,508, while case count reached 222,669 after 2,489 more patients tested positive for the disease. According to the spokeswoman, the country is still experiencing the first wave of the pandemic.

Kyrgyzstan reported 235 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,738. The death toll has increased by one to 47 and the number of cured COVID-19 patients has grown by 30 to 2,242. In Uzbekistan, the tally rose by 235 people reaching 7725, while the number of deaths stands at 20.

A total of 42,982 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Ukraine since the start of the outbreak, and 917 of them over the past day. Nineteen people died over the same period taking the death toll to 1,129.

The Czech Republic reported 260 new COVID-19 cases, which the biggest daily increment since April 8. The overall number of infections in the country now amounts to 11,298, and 347 people died from the disease. Meanwhile, more than 7,600 people fully recovered.

In Madrid, no COVID-19-related deaths has been registered in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 3. The death toll in the city stands at 8,420, while case count is at almost 72,000.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the crisis in Russia caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is among the gravest and most serious ones he has ever faced as the country's leader. The president noted a serious stress on the country's health care system during the pandemic and said that a lot of people in Russia were still receiving treatment and had not recovered yet.

Total profits of Chinese industrial firms in May went up 6 percent to 582.3 billion Yuan ($82 billion), marking the first year-on-year increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, media in Hong Kong reported on Sunday, citing data from China's National Bureau of Statistics. According to the data, the increase in industrial profits could be a consequence of a significant drop in purchase price for industrial products as well as post-coronavirus reboot of several sectors, including petroleum processing, electric power, chemical industry and steel.

The Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman suggested on Sunday that the pandemic might last for two or three years more, taking into account experience with past pandemics.

A globally broadcast charity concert "Global goal: unite for our future" aimed at urging world leaders to make COVID-19 tests and treatment available and equitable for all with participation of such stars as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Shakira raised nearly $7 billion for fight against the pandemic.

Russia is ready to supply the international market with drugs used for treating COVID-19 patients, tests and vaccines against the coronavirus, given the risk of the second wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that Seoul was planning to grow its ties with neighboring China and Japan in the marine shipping industry to cope with COVID-19 pandemic by using advanced technologies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to reduce to 48 hours the time required for conducting an epidemiological investigation of COVID-19 cases. In addition, Netanyahu instructed the health authorities to reduce to 12 hours the waiting time from the moment of requesting a test for COVID-19 till the issuance of results.

The Palestinian authorities say they are tightening coronavirus restrictions in the cities of Hebron and Bethlehem, where a new lockdown is being imposed starting Monday amid a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Employees of Disneyland Resort in California protested against the theme park's reopening plans, amid concerns over workers' and visitors' safety. Members of unions concerned about safety and health conditions organized a car caravan protest on Saturday, circling the closed park and honking horns.

The Iranian authorities introduced mandatory wearing of masks in public places and closed spaces due to the recent increase in COVID-19 daily rates across the country.

The Egyptian authorities decided to start gradually reopening cities and archaeological sites for tourists amid improving epidemiological situation in the country.

South Korea intends to start allowing spectators to enter stadiums during various matches as early as next week, at the same time significantly limiting their number over health concerns.