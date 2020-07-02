Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

While some countries are lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions amid falling infection rates, the case count globally is still on the rise according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) While some countries are lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions amid falling infection rates, the case count globally is still on the rise according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University, 10,512,383 coronavirus cases have been registered so far across the world, with 512,331 deaths. At the same time, more than 5.3 million people have already recovered. The United States, with more than 2.6 million cases and 127,485 related deaths, remains the epicenter of the pandemic.

The past month alone accounts for 60 percent of all cases of the COVID-19 lung disease reported since the beginning of the outbreak, while more than 160,000 new cases have been reported daily every day for the past week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,846 to 1,402,041 within the past 24 hours, a significant spike in new infections compared to the previous day, according to the Health Ministry data.

Russia has recorded 6,556 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, down from 6,693 the day before, bringing the cumulative toll to 654,405, the country's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Iran has exceeded 230,000, and the death toll from the disease is approaching 11,000, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

Turkey's COVID-19 tally increased by 1,192 over the past 24 hours and surpassed 200,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian authorities decided to impose total lockdown amid the fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in all provinces of the West Bank, Ibrahim Milhim, the spokesman of the government, said.

Dominican Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez Cardenas declared an epidemic in the country to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The government of Kazakhstan proposes to introduce a two-week quarantine in the country starting on Sunday to combat the spread of coronavirus amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The US economy gained 2.37 million jobs in June as more businesses across America reopened from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic, private payrolls surveyor ADP said.

Museum life in Russia looks set for a return in July after months of closure, beginning with Wednesday's opening of the State Historical Museum.

Belarus' Belavia flag carrier extended the ban on some flights to foreign destinations until late July amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on movement between Russia and Belarus imposed because of the pandemic may be lifted this summer, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said in an online interview with reporters.

A one year halt in global tourism due to novel coronavirus travel restrictions could cost the industry $3.3 trillion, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in a report.

Global air passenger demand in May fell by by more than 90 percent compared to the same month in 2019, the International Air Transport Association said.

The wine industry of Spain lost around 40 percent of its revenue in the first half of 2020 due to the lockdown, the Spanish Wine Federation told Sputnik.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic impact on global and regional economies, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Henick told reporters.

The United States has approved four coronavirus vaccine candidates for clinical trials, Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn told reporters.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging establishing a global ceasefire to focus on efforts to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

A World Health Organization's (WHO) planned scoping mission to China to investigate origins of the coronavirus is expected to lay the ground for a larger international mission, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said.

Cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey on humanitarian aspects of the Syrian conflict is getting increasingly important amid the coronavirus pandemic and toughening sanctions on the war-stricken country, President Vladimir Putin said.

Technical cooperation continued between the World Health Organization and the United States despite US President Donald Trump's threats to cut ties to the UN health agency, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said.

Though many countries around the world are reporting growing numbers of new cases of the COVID-19 lung disease, the situation in the Western Pacific region has stabilized and new infections are declining, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, said.

The second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Moscow is unlikely and the overall positive dynamic will remain even though sporadic rises are possible, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.