Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The latest challenge posed by the coronaviris concerns equitable access to treatment amid reports of the United States buying up large stocks of a drug Remdesivir.

Multiple public figures have stressed that the coronavirus should be accessible to everyone when it appears. Time will tell if it will be the case for the vaccine, but there have been some worrying reports about the accessibility of the coronavirus treatment.

On Tuesday, the Guardian newspaper reported that the United States had bought up nearly all stocks of Remdesivir drug and no other country would be able to buy it in the next three months. The European Commission is negotiating with the US-based Gilead Sciences company, which is producing Remdesivir, the possibility of providing the European Union with a sufficient number of doses of the drug, spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Thursday.

Spain's Health Ministry has sufficient stocks of Remdesivir to cope with the current situation and possible spikes in coronavirus infections, the Europa Press has reported, citing ministerial sources.

President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the near 5 million US jobs created in June despite the continued negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying he believed the job gains will put the economy on a strong footing in time for his reelection bid in November.

But 65 percent of Americans believe the crisis is getting worse, a Gallup poll revealed on Thursday. Former Vice President and likely Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has criticized Trump for bungling the coronavirus response.

The US government will discuss the amount of aid to state and local jurisdictions, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during a press conference on Thursday.

The World Health Organization said in its latest situation report that 10,357,662 coronavirus cases had been confirmed globally, as of July 1. The latest daily increase amounted to 163,939 cases. The WHO estimates the death count at 508,055.

According to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University, 10,719,286 cases have been recorded so far. The global death count has reached 516,786.