Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 530,000, over 11 million cases of infection were detected, and more than 6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of people infected globally is 11,317,637, of them 531,729 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world ” 2,852,807, including 129,718 fatalities.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has included the Czech Republic and Croatia into its list of European countries whose tourists will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival to add up to Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, Romania and the United Kingdom, according to a statement published the ministry's website on Sunday.

The authorities of the Spanish autonomous community of Galicia have decided to lock down 70,000 people in La Marina region of Lugo province amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, the health counselor for the regional government, said on Sunday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday extended the state of emergency for one month amid a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases, media reported.

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the UN Security Council's resolution on global ceasefire to be implemented immediately in order to facilitate humanitarian aid to people struggling to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jordanian government has piloted the use of electronic bracelets to monitor the implementation of mandatory home quarantine by people who were officially ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, the spokesman for Jordan's National Epidemics Committee, Nathir Obaidat, said on Sunday.

Athens will resist the European Union's attempts to impose strict conditions on the distribution of more than $840 billion of emergency aid amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

A virus that bears genetic resemblance to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, may have been discovered in China in 2012, according to a study conducted by the Sunday Times newspaper.