Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The United States, Brazil, and India still show a large daily increase in the coronavirus cases even as Europe is slowly returning back to normal.

According to the latest report of the World Health Organization, 12,5 million coronavirus cases had been registered globally, as of Sunday, with 230,370 registered in the last 24 hours. More than half of the daily increase was recorded in North and South America ”66,281 new cases in the United States, 45,048 in Brazil, 6,891 in Mexico, 6,803 in Colombia.

In South-East Asia, India recorded 28,637 new cases, followed by Bangladesh with 2,686 new cases and Indonesia with 1,671.

In Europe, several countries reported zero new cases.

However, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Monday that failing to adhere to rules on masks, hygiene and physical distancing could make the pandemic significantly worse.

"There will be no return to the old 'normal' for the foreseeable future," the WHO chief said.

After recent protests against tougher coronavirus restrictions, Serbia is settling down, President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday.

"We don't need pointless gatherings, tonight there aren't even 500 people, which means that there will be less infection, last night there were about 1,000 of them [protesters]," Vucic said on RTV Pink on Sunday night.

The Greek authorities are considering introducing a ban on local religious festivals until the end of July amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

Many governments are concerned with the gap left in national budgets by funding the coronavirus response and interrupting the economy. Some of the world's richest people may be able to help. Wealthy individuals, calling themselves Millionaires for Humanity, on Monday in an open letter called on governments to increase taxes on the rich to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

The European Union remains divided on the COVID-19 recovery plan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted Monday after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. However, according to ANSA news agency, Merkel expressed hope that the EU would reach an agreement at the upcoming summit.

Germany, Italy, France, and Spain support the $852 billion plan, but Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden have been opposed to it. The so-called Frugal Four suggested that the aid should come in the form of preferential loans rather than grants.