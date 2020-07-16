Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) OPEC+ is counting on the economic recovery in August and, therefore, larger demand for oil products, as more countries are easing the coronavirus restrictions.

In a sign of cautious optimism, OPEC+ is easing oil output cuts. The OPEC+ committee said it believed that increased oil supply will be absorbed by the growing demand in August. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said August would see increased demand for oil products amid stronger interest in mobility and relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions.

In another sign of the economic recovery, the US industrial production jumped 5.4 percent in June, Federal Reserve data revealed on Wednesday. However, the United States is still seeing high numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

The young age of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in southern US states, which are experiencing surges in cases, indicates that officials attempted to open up too early, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

The global cumulative total of coronavirus cases has reached 13,349,795, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil, and India remain leaders, in terms of the number of cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased by 41,857 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to over 1.

9 million, the country's Health Ministry said.

On another continent, China has registered four asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, adding that another six new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country. According to the commission, all new cases have been imported from abroad.

The US Moderna vaccine has induced a strong immune response in all 45 enrolled participants at an early stage of the clinical trials, the New England Journal of Medicine revealed in its fresh preliminary report.

In Russia, volunteers responded well to injection of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and were being discharged on Wednesday, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of Sechenov University's Center for Clinical Research on Medications, said.

Fauci is optimistic about vaccines in general, expecting to know whether the existing candidates are safe and effective by the end of the year.

However, the second wave of the infections may begin before the vaccine is ready.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has called on member states to reassess their health infrastructure ahead of the fall and winter seasons in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.