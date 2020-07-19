Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 14 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 14,037,021 as of 00:10 GMT on Saturday.

The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

The number of people who have died of the coronavirus disease across the world has surpassed 600,000 people. The exact number of fatalities stands at 600,665.

Later on Saturday, the World Health Organization said the global number of those infected with the coronavirus has increased by over 259,000 over the past day, the highest daily total so far with the total at 13,876,441. The death count stands at 593,087 people, with over 7,360 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO dashboard. The Americas are leading with 7,306,371 cases.

The United States remains the most severely affected country with states reporting a combined rise of over 76,000 new cases late on Friday, with the over 3.6 million.

Brazil reported over 34,000 cases over the past day, the total now exceeding 2 million.

Russia has registered 6,234 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 765,473, the country's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

India has confirmed 34,884 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 1,038,716.

In Greece, the government made mask mandatory for all those visiting shops.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex did not rule out the possibility of re-closing the border with Spain due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the neighboring country, especially in the heaviest-hit Catalonia region.

The United Kingdom stopped producing daily reports about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Germany will give the International Monetary Fund an additional 3 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) in funding to help poorer countries deal with the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said.

The North Korean science research council said on Saturday that it was developing a COVID-19 vaccine, according to South Korean media.