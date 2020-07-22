Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 611,000, over 14.7 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.34 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 14,774,887, of them 611,599 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 3,858,686, including 141,426 fatalities and 1,160,087 recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by 400 percent in just a month since the government lifted the coronavirus-related state of alert, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Health.

The second wave of the coronavirus disease, which is still active in France, is likely to happen from October-December, President of France's Scientific Council for COVID-19 Jean-Francois Delfraissy said.

The recent spike in novel coronavirus cases in Canada has been driven by a majority share of infections among young adults, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters.

Japan's capital city of Tokyo has registered about 230 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest number this week, media reported.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called on police to detain citizens who do not comply with the mask regime introduced in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Malaysia has reinstated the requirement for people arriving from abroad to quarantine in state-run isolation centers and specially-equipped hotels for two weeks, media reported, citing health authorities.

After four days of animosity and tough negotiations, European Union heads of state finally reached an agreement in the early hours of Tuesday on an unprecedented seven-year budget and COVID-19 economic recovery fund that will total 1.82 trillion Euros ($2.09 trillion). From 2020-2027, the EU's budget will amount to a mammoth 1.074 trillion euros ($1.228 trillion), and leaders also committed to a COVID-19 recovery fund worth 750 billion euros ($862 billion) made up of loans and grants.

The United States and New Zealand have agreed to coordinate their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in the Pacific Island Nations, the Pentagon said in a readout after a phone conversation between US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark.

Humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched a COVID-19 response operation in Peru's Amazon region, home to many indigenous communities, together with the health ministry of the country amid a high infection rate.

The coronavirus pandemic could roll back gains in women's economic opportunities, with inequities in teleworking likely to widen gender gaps of the past three decades, the International Monetary Fund said in a blog co-authored by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The US-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise (SEACAT) commenced in a virtual format this year with the largest contingent of American allies and partners in the event's 19-year history, the US Navy said.

Some 39 percent of Americans still employed during the novel coronavirus crisis now say "all or nearly all" of their fellow workers now work on-site, reflecting a steady increase from 28 percent who said the same in April, a new Gallup poll revealed.

Nearly one-third of US citizens do not believe that the country's death toll from the coronavirus is as high as the official count, according to a fresh survey by Axios/Ipsos polls.

About 65 percent of French people expect the principles on which the health professionals work in the country to adjust to a new reality after the coronavirus crisis, a fresh Odoxa-nehs survey revealed.

Hundreds of bullfighters have taken to the streets in the Spanish capital of Madrid to demand that Labor Minster Yolanda Diaz step down after she refused COVID-19 financial support for the workers of corrida, traditional bullfighting shows, Spanish media reported.

A group of Russian voyagers who are seeking to retrace an ancient Siberian tradesmen's route from Lake Baikal to Alaska have decided to postpone the voyage until 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the project's spokesperson Anna Vazhenina told Sputnik.

All volunteers have gained the COVID-19 immunity after using the coronavirus vaccine the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of Sechenov University's Center for Clinical Research on Medications, told Sputnik.

About 40-50 million people in Russia need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the near future, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

However, Pavel Volchkov, the head of the genomic engineering laboratory of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, believes that the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine in Russia not be required due to the development of herd immunity.

Public health officials in Japan have approved the use of the steroid drug dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients, making it the second treatment after the antiviral drug remdesivir to receive government approval, according to domestic media reports.

A seroprevalence study conducted by India's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed on Tuesday that 23.48 percent of New Delhi residents have COVID-19 antibodies, the Information Ministry said.

The United States has charged two Chinese hackers engaged in computer intrusion campaigns, including in novel coronavirus-related research, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers said.