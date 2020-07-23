Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 619,000, over 15 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 619,000, over 15 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Wednesday, the number of people infected globally is 15,033,861, of them 619,132 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 3,935,211, including 142,595 fatalities and 1,182,018 recoveries.

The coronavirus dynamics across Europe is not even and still displays some "worrying trends" in the continent's south and the Balkans, Michael Ryan , the executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said.

Turkey has registered 902 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day increase since June 6, the Health Ministry said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again, for the third time already, tested positive for COVID-19 while remaining quarantined in his official residence under medical surveillance, media reported, citing a statement by the presidential administration.

Switzerland is broadening its list of countries with high risk of COVID-19 starting Thursday, bringing the total number to 42, country's health authority said.

China is ready neither to reopen checkpoints on the border with Russia nor agree to Moscow's proposal to organize temporary border corridors for passengers, due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, Russian Consul General in the city of Harbin Vladimir Oschepkov told Sputnik.

The Russian government will send financial support in the amount of 100 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) to 69 of the country's regions within next three days, another 100 billion will be sent to the regions in the fall, the Finance Ministry said.

A request from the US state of Texas and federal officials resulted in the deployment of more than 700 military healthcare professionals to battle a record surge in novel coronavirus infections, the US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of the Law Lab initiative that will facilitate the sharing of resources and best practice methods to help countries establish legal frameworks amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

Russia's number of unemployed people officially registered with employment services has increased by 3.5 times since the beginning of April amid the coronavirus pandemic and now exceeds three million, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The economic recovery of the European Union after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be significantly hampered by a second wave of the coronavirus and a return of lockdown measures hit Europe, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said.

The level of insecurity among France's citizens has risen to 68 percent in the last six months, hitting a new record amid fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Odoxa survey revealed.

The Transnistrian parliament has adopted a bill on budget amendments, providing for spending cuts amid the coronavirus-induced crisis, the self-proclaimed republic's legislature said.

Over 60 percent of Japanese nationals would prefer that the 2020 Summer Olympics be either canceled altogether or postponed once again for a later period, a fresh poll revealed.

Developing the COVID-19 vaccine in the next several months is unrealistic despite several candidates already reaching Phase 3 trials, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan said on Wednesday, adding that the first vaccines were more likely to be available in the first half of next year.

Thomas Lingelbach, the president and chief executive officer of Valneva, one of the three companies developing a coronavirus vaccine for the United Kingdom, said that he did not expect it to be ready for large-scale supply sooner than at least in a year from now.

The US authorities have reached an agreement with the two pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech, to purchase up to 600 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being jointly developed, BioNTech said. The US government placed an initial order for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95 billion, Pfizer also said.

Four of Russia's coronavirus vaccines that are now under development have already proven safe, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The European Union will co-fund the call with 100 million euros ($115.9 million) to support global COVID-19 vaccines development together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European Commission said.

Antiviral drug favipiravir has produced positive results in a Phase 3 trial, as COVID-19 patients who were given the treatment recovered 40 percent faster from the disease, Indian pharmaceutical firm Glenmark, which conducted the trial, said.

Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has not proven efficient against the coronavirus and is likely to be excluded from the Russian Health Ministry's recommendations on treatment, the ministry's chief consultant pulmonologist, Sergey Avdeev, said.

The share of Moscow and Moscow region residents who have coronavirus antibodies amounts to 23 or 24 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.