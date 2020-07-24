Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 625,000, over 15.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Thursday, the number of people infected globally is 15,348,877, of them 625,888 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,021,053, including 143,846 fatalities and 1,210,849 recoveries.

Tokyo has recorded more than 300 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the outbreak, with the capital's cumulative number of infections nearing 11,000, Japanese media reported, as residents of the city have recently said they prefer the 2020 Summer Olympics be canceled given the current epidemiological situation.

The United States, Brazil and India alone account for close to half of all coronavirus cases recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO) around the world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The United Nations is concerned about the growing number of novel coronavirus cases in Syria and limited testing capabilities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The Moscow authorities are not going to introduce any quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the government was doing everything to avoid another nationwide lockdown, but if necessary, such a decision would be made.

Iraqi authorities announced the resumption of flights in the country after suspending them in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iraqi news Agency reported.

The White House might pursue a fifth trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, adding that negotiations for the fourth package underway now include $25 billion for testing of the virus.

The World Health Organization does not approve of coercing people to stay in quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a well as charging people for it, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said.

Night clubs are currently the main breeding ground of the coronavirus infection, but closing them all indiscriminately is not the right solution, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Papua New Guinea will receive the World Health Organization's (WHO) assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic amid a rapid increase in daily cases, the government's official information center for COVID-19 said.

The presidential election in Bolivia has been postponed until October 18 due to risks associated with the spread of COVID-19, Head of Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal Salvador Romero said.

The UK government announced that it would invest more than 100 million Pounds ($126.9 million) in a new facility that would speed up mass production of a vaccine against COVID-19.

Beijing is ready to provide Latin American and Caribbean states with $1 billion loan to purchase China-made COVID-19 vaccine, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US Vice President Mike Pence will fly to Florida next week for the beginning of tests on a new coronavirus vaccine and to participate in a roundtable discussion on the topic, the White House said.

Moscow is ready to start vaccinating the population against the coronavirus as soon as such vaccine appears, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said that neither she nor other public officers had been granted access to the experimental vaccine against the coronavirus.