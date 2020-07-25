Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 636,000, over 15.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.9 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 636,000, over 15.6 million cases of infection were detected, and over 8.9 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Friday, the number of people infected globally is 15,636,812, of them 636,404 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,084,551, including 144,954 fatalities and 1,233,269 recoveries.

Canada's weekly coronavirus infection rate has nearly doubled since early July, data provided by public health officials revealed.

The coronavirus tally in France is increasing by over 1,000 cases per day, which is equivalent to numbers seen in the late lockdown period, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said.

The coronavirus dynamic in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is approaching its peak, with the daily increase in cases expected to remain high for some time, the country's Deputy Health Minister Arnaldo Medina told Sputnik.

Indonesia may have the world's highest COVID-19 child mortality rate as more than 300 children below the age of six are believed to have died after contracting the disease, the chairman of the Indonesian Pediatric Society, Aman Bhakti Pulungan, said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Friday that the country would resume international air travel, suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, from August 1. Mishustin signed an order to lift restrictions on entry to Russia, which had been imposed due to the spread of COVID-19, for citizens of the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania, the government said.

Anyone who arrives to the US capital of Washington will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine if they arrive from an area highly impacted by the novel coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The US state of Massachusetts will require anyone who arrives there to either undergo 14 days of quarantine or pay $500 daily fines as part of its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Governor Charlie Baker's office announced.

The Norwegian authorities have added Spain to the list of so-called red zone countries, where the situation with the spread of coronavirus remains tense, and requires all people entering Norway from Spain to observe a 10-day quarantine, the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services said in a statement.

The Catalan health department announced that it would close all nightclubs and discos in a bid to get the coronavirus outbreak back under control.

The South Korean government is weighing up the possibility of adding Russia to a list of high-risk countries for COVID-19 after clusters of cases were identified onboard Russian vessels that entered the country, domestic media reported.

The United States needs to follow European and Asian nations and reduce its daily rate of new coronavirus cases to a few hundred, instead of easing restrictions at far higher levels, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) urged countries to immediately release refugees and asylum seekers who are currently being held in detention centers amid the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak.

Russia's economy will face a contraction of some 4.5-5.5 percent this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will rebound next year and show a growth of up to 4.5 percent, the Russian Central Bank said.

The eurozone economy is on its way to recovery after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as multiple sectors, most notably the services and manufacturing industries, have registered improvements in activity in July, data provider IHS Markit said.

Russia's exports this year may experience a contraction of some 13-15 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic and trade consequences, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said. The recovery of an economic activity in Russia may take more than 1.5 years due to falling domestic and external demand and risk of the inflation falling below 4 percent target next year, Nabiullina also said.

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has experienced a major boost in its popularity worldwide as people started to use voice assistant devices more often, while business is looking into reducing human interactions in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts told Sputnik.

Formula 1 stages of the 2020 season in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Canada are canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the auto racing series said.

Tens of millions of doses of a novel coronavirus vaccine will likely be produced by the beginning of 2021 with inoculations becoming widely available several months into the new year, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said.

Antibody protection against a recovered COVID-19 patient can disappear within weeks, Fauci also said.

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector received permission to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus, the first volunteers will receive it on July 27, Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Vaccination against the coronavirus will be free, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Talks on supplying the prospective Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries are ongoing, and will continue after the vaccine is registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik.

Argentina is following the development of the Russian coronavirus vaccine and does not rule out a possible purchase, Argentinian Deputy Health Minister Arnaldo Medina told Sputnik.

The Indonesian government hopes to purchase a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19, pending the successful completion of clinical trials, Indonesia's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik.

The United Kingdom government on Friday announced plans to offer as many as 30 million people in England a free vaccine against influenza amid fears that the annual flu season will coincide with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, was interested in stealing medical research on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from institutions in the area, a senior US State Department official said during a conference call.