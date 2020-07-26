Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 641,000, over 15.8 million cases of infection were detected, and over 9.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of people infected globally is 15,822,814, of them 641,273 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,148,705, including 146,073 fatalities.

Florida surpassed New York on Saturday to become the United States' second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus infections, official figures showed.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 113 to 14,092 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since April, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

South Korea plans to reestablish passenger flights to and from Russia starting August 1 but the details are still under discussion, a source at the republic's Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

Bulgarian and Romanian air travelers will be asked to prove they tested negative for coronavirus when they come to Greece, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said Saturday.

UK nationals arriving from Spain will be told to self-isolate for two weeks starting Saturday midnight as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, media said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazilian coastal city of Rio de Janeiro has canceled the New Year's Eve celebrations that bring 3 million people every year to Copacabana beach, media said Saturday.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran refused to rule out renewed border closures if cases of coronavirus increase.

Ecuador and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may reach a new agreement on financial aid for the Latin American nation hit by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus twice since falling ill earlier in July, said on Saturday that a third test had come back negative.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the governor of the central Madhya Pradesh state in India, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the hospital treating him said Saturday.

Russian researchers will run tests on bats populating Siberia to see if they carry coronavirus strains, a senior official of the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine told Sputnik.

A two-month survey of hundreds of people with novel coronavirus symptoms who tested positive but were not sick enough to be hospitalized revealed that more than a third had yet to fully recover within two weeks of the test, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.