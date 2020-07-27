Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 646,000, over 16.1 million cases of infection were detected, and over 9.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of people infected globally is 16,128,334, of them 646,812 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,212,057, including 146,732 fatalities.

The coronavirus dynamic in Spain is under the government's control, with the new outbreaks being detected in a timely manner, the ministries of health and foreign affairs said in a joint statement on Sunday, following London's decision to reinstate a mandatory two-week quarantine for Spanish arrivals.

North Korea has announced that the first, suspected, coronavirus case has been registered in the country, the individual illegally crossed the border with South Korea earlier this month, the official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reports.

Jordan will resume air travel on August 5 to and from countries seen as low-risk after they managed to contain coronavirus, the head of the civil aviation authority said Saturday.

Singapore and Malaysia have finalized the arrangements to resume cross-border travel for select categories of nationals, including official and business travelers, with applications opening up on August 10, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Sunday.

The first Taiwanese cruise ship sailed on a tour on Sunday to keep the route within domestic ports, marking the first commercial sea cruise since the lift of COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported, citing Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau.

Russia has flown another humanitarian flight with ventilators, face masks and other counter-coronavirus supplies to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek as the country is experiencing a surge in the new cases, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

The Spanish Defense Ministry will arrange courses for the military to learn tracing coronavirus cases among troops in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among servicemen, media in Spain reported on Sunday.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced that he had signed a decree allowing everyone who takes a coronavirus test to receive a refund.