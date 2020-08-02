Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 680,000, over 17.6 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 10.3 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of people infected globally is 17,639,185, of them 680,575 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,579,761, including 153,642 fatalities and 1,438,160 recoveries.

Across the world, 289,321 COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The daily increase of coronavirus cases in Poland has set a new record for the third day in a row, with 657 new patients, the country's Health Ministry said.

Colombia has recorded 9,488 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with the total to 295,508, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 116,312, with a daily increase of 513, the Health Ministry said.

Vietnam has diagnosed 12 new coronavirus infections that are tied to a cluster that emerged in the city of Danang, the VnExpress online newspaper reported.

Kazakhstan has detected 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, with the overall number reaching 90,367, the intergovernmental commission said.

China has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases and 23 asymptomatic carriers within the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said.

Russia's COVID-19 tally has increased by 5,462 to 845,443, with the death toll rising to 14,058 with 95 new fatalities, the response center said.

Iran's coronavirus tally has risen to 306,752, with 2,548 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said during an Islamic Republic of Iran news Network broadcast.

The Japanese coronavirus tally has reached 38,637 with 1,536 new cases, third of them in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Turkey has confirmed 996 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number to 231,869, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the government was planning to repatriate its illegal migrants as soon as possible, citing health reasons and saying that there is no opportunity for legalization for anyone who arrived after March 8, when a national quarantine was imposed.

The Mexican capital has decided to retain a high level of epidemiological threat over the risk of COVID-19 spreading, Claudia Sheinbaum, the city's mayor, said.

Canada has extended its entry ban for foreigners until August 31, according to the government's website.

Finland lifts restrictions on public events and working from home starting Saturday, the government announced.

On Saturday, Russia resumes flights to Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Kuwait has resumed international flights, with exception of 31 countries, its civil aviation authority said.

UK universities are preparing for the coming academic year in a state of complete uncertainty, Maria Korolkova, the head of the department of media theory at the University of Greenwich, has told Sputnik.

UK burger chain Byron closes 31 out of 51 restaurants and lets 651 employees go due to the negative effect of the pandemic, KPMG company, that temporarily manages the burger chain, said.

Brazil's app Coronavirus SUS, developed by the Health Ministry, now warns about the presence of COVID-19 patients.

The authorities of the Spanish city of Madrid have recommended canceling a tennis tournament scheduled for mid-September over the epidemiological situation.

Clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been completed, mass vaccination is scheduled for October and will be fully funded from the country's budget, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said.