Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world almost topped 680,000, over 17.8 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 10.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of people infected globally is 17,855,729 of them 679,794 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,649,669 including 154,744 fatalities and 1,461,885 recoveries.

Across the world, 262,929 COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has increased to 620, after 34 news people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Serbia's coronavirus tally has grown by 311 to 26,193, the death toll is at 590, the government's response center said.

In Germany, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by 240 in the last 24 hours to 209,893, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The Czech Republic has recorded the lowest daily increase in a week, 125, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 patients to 16,640, while the number of active patients is the highest since the start of the pandemic, 4,674, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has confirmed 987 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number to 232,856, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has grown to 72,584 after 421 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The daily increase of coronavirus cases in Poland is 548, bringing the overall number to 46,894, the country's Health Ministry said.

India's coronavirus tally has reached 1,750,723, with 54,735 having been detected in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

The Japanese coronavirus tally has reached 39,969 with 1,332 new cases, third of them in Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Turkey has suspended flights to and from Iraq until September 1 on the recommendation of the Health Ministry, Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority said.

The mayor of Panama's capital, Jose Luis Fabrega, has apologized for violating his own COVID-19 restrictions by going to the beach and said that he paid the necessary fine.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's state of Victoria has declared a state of disaster, which will include a curfew and a ban on going further than 3 miles from one's home.

President Rodrigo Duterte has introduced a new version of quarantine in the Philippines' capital district of Manila, which will last until August 18, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the order to lift the restrictions on entry for Swiss citizens ahead of renewing flights with that country on August 15, the cabinet announced.

Australian tennis players Nick Kyrgios has announced he will skip this year's US Open tournament over the threat of COVID-19.

More than 10,000 people have gathered in Jerusalem near the Israeli prime minister's residence to protests the way the Netanyahu government is handling the economic crisis created by the pandemic, Channel 13 reported.

Russia's Chechen Republic has sent about $686,000-worth of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said.

Russia has performed more than 28.7 million coronavirus tests, the consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, announced.

Pope Francis has asked everyone involved in political and economic decision-making to do everything possible to provide work for people amid the pandemic.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has pushed back against fears of the second wave of the coronavirus, saying that the second wave means that people risk getting infected once again, which is not what one sees in Moscow.

The Russian Embassy in Yerevan said that 158 Russian citizens had returned home via a repatriation flight organized amid the COVID-19 pandemic.