Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 716,000, almost 19.2 million cases of infection were detected, and over 11.6 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 19,176,924, including 716,400 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,904,974, including 160,437 fatalities and 1,598,624 recoveries.

COVID-19 cases in England may be leveling off despite a recent spike in the number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported

All schools in the state of New York are authorized to reopen as the number of novel coronavirus cases is well below the infection limit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Poland intends to extend the air traffic ban with 45 countries until August 25 in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a government decree.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has compared migrants, who get into the country illegally, to a "biological bomb" due to the increased epidemiological risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to an increased number of COVID-19 patients in France in recent weeks, mask-wearing has become compulsory in some of the busiest parts of the second largest city of Marseilles until August 31, the city authorities announced.

Malta has reintroduced mandatory wearing of masks in public after reporting a dramatic daily rise in coronavirus cases on Friday.

Sri Lanka has delayed the opening of its borders to tourists until at least September 1 due to uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa told Sputnik.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has decided to extend a curfew over areas under its control for another 10 days as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the GNA Presidential Council said.

The Chinese-US trade fell by 6.4 percent year-on-year in January-July 2020, to $288.9 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said. Chinese-Russian trade decreased by 4.3 percent year-on-year in January-July 2020, to $58.82 billion.

South Africa and the Philippines will not send delegations to Russia's Army 2020 defense forum, which is due to take place in the Moscow Region in late August, due to the COVID-19-related restrictions, but will be represented by the defense attaches, their respective embassies in Moscow told Sputnik.

Russia will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on August 12, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said.

Clinical trial data and other documents on the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute are currently under expert review, and the decision on registration will be made based on its results, the press service of the Russian Health Ministry said.

The vaccination of Russians, including risk groups, can only begin after the issuance of a registration certificate, the country's health ministry told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on media reports that officials and doctors in Moscow were allegedly offered to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

More than 30 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 246,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

Bahrain is interested in buying Russian medication for the coronavirus and expects to sign some deals in the near future, Bahraini Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati told Sputnik.

The Ethiopian authorities have launched a nationwide testing campaign to detect the coronavirus infection in the country's citizens that would run for a month, local media reported.