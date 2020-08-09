Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 722,000, over 19.4 million cases of infection were detected, and over 11.7 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with more than 4.9 million cases, including over 161,000 fatalities and more than 1.6 million recoveries.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 5,212 to 882,347 in the last 24 hours, the response center said.

Germany has confirmed 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 215,336, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 794 to 51,311 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iraqi authorities announced an extension of the coronavirus-related curfew until August 15, High Committee for Health and National Security said.

Algeria decided to relax COVID-19 restrictions in 29 provinces of the country, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of the United Kingdom decided to recall up to 750,000 coronavirus testing kits over safety issues.

Officially coronavirus-free Turkmenistan allowed the World Health Organization to conduct COVID-19 tests in the country, Hans Kluge, the WHO's Europe director, said.