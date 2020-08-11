UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:48 PM

Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 732,000, almost 20 million cases of infection were detected, and over 12.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 732,000, almost 20 million cases of infection were detected, and over 12.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 19,947,467, including 732,650 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,071,306, including 163,252 fatalities and 1,656,864 recoveries.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has detected three new mutated genome sequences of COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Denmark is seeing another wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the transmission rate has risen to 1.4, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

The Cuban authorities have registered 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the country's health ministry said.

The Greek authorities to obligate tourists entering the country from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands to present a negative test for the coronavirus infection, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said.

The Paris authorities made wearing masks obligatory in the most crowded public places to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease, as the recent weeks have been marked with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the French capital and the Il-de-France region.

The Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon, an annual race taking place in the Spanish capital city, has been further postponed to September 26, 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon's organizers said.

The Greek authorities have canceled the 2020 Thessaloniki International Fair, the largest in the Balkans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said.

Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, is assisting Lebanon, Vietnam, Abkhazia, and Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to advise colleagues in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the organization's head, Anna Popova, said.

The Bank of Russia recommended that banks and microfinance organizations carry out restructuring of loans and borrowings to coronavirus-affected citizens and medium- and small-sized businesses through December 31, without imposing fines and penalties.

Republican lawmakers aligned to President Donald Trump could agree to a new coronavirus relief bill this week with their Democrat rivals in Congress if the deal is fair, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he counted on Russia sending free COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to conduct clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines in August, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on Duterte's interest to Russian vaccines.

Related Topics

World Russia Trump Bank Marathon Paris Thessaloniki Madrid Spain Belgium Tajikistan Czech Republic United States Sweden Philippines Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Guinea Lebanon Netherlands Vietnam August September December Congress 2020 Media From Government Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz condemns attack on party workers, her ..

10 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz appearance before NAB: Clash erupts b ..

25 minutes ago

Illegal appointments and promotions in LHC establi ..

49 minutes ago

Peanut traders baffled by Sudan export ban on key ..

7 minutes ago

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.