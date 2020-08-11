Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 732,000, almost 20 million cases of infection were detected, and over 12.1 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 19,947,467, including 732,650 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 5,071,306, including 163,252 fatalities and 1,656,864 recoveries.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has detected three new mutated genome sequences of COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Denmark is seeing another wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the transmission rate has risen to 1.4, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

The Cuban authorities have registered 93 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country, the country's health ministry said.

The Greek authorities to obligate tourists entering the country from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands to present a negative test for the coronavirus infection, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said.

The Paris authorities made wearing masks obligatory in the most crowded public places to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease, as the recent weeks have been marked with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the French capital and the Il-de-France region.

The Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon, an annual race taking place in the Spanish capital city, has been further postponed to September 26, 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon's organizers said.

The Greek authorities have canceled the 2020 Thessaloniki International Fair, the largest in the Balkans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said.

Russia's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, is assisting Lebanon, Vietnam, Abkhazia, and Guinea in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to advise colleagues in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, the organization's head, Anna Popova, said.

The Bank of Russia recommended that banks and microfinance organizations carry out restructuring of loans and borrowings to coronavirus-affected citizens and medium- and small-sized businesses through December 31, without imposing fines and penalties.

Republican lawmakers aligned to President Donald Trump could agree to a new coronavirus relief bill this week with their Democrat rivals in Congress if the deal is fair, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he counted on Russia sending free COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to conduct clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines in August, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on Duterte's interest to Russian vaccines.