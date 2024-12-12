Latest Operation On Brazil's Lula A 'success': Doctor
An operation on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday to lower a bleeding risk following emergency intracranial surgery was successful, his doctor said
Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An operation on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday to lower a bleeding risk following emergency intracranial surgery was successful, his doctor said.
"The operation was a success" and "the president is awake and speaking," the medic, Roberto Kalil, told journalists outside the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo, where 79-year-old Lula is being treated.
Kalil on Wednesday described the operation as a "relatively simple" procedure of inserting a catheter in Lula's femoral artery to interrupt blood flow to an artery in his head that serves the area that underwent surgery.
That surgery, conducted on Tuesday, was to relieve pressure on Lula's brain from bleeding in cranial membranes. The emergency was linked to a fall he had in October, in a bathroom at the presidential residence.
Lula's doctor had described Thursday's operation as an expected follow-up to the surgery, to "minimize the risk" of bleeding.
The hospital, in a medical bulletin on Wednesday, said it was an endovascular procedure to interrupt blood flow to the middle meningeal artery in Lula's head.
The president's medical emergency this week happened when he complained of a headache while in Brasilia on Monday.
An MRI scan found a hemorrhage between his brain and the dura mater membrane that protects it.
He was rushed to the Hospital Sirio-Libanes in Sao Paulo -- the country's top medical facility -- where doctors carried out a trepanation, involving drilling through his skull to relieve pressure.
In a post-surgery news conference on Tuesday, his medical team said he had suffered no brain damage.
They said he was expected to be released from hospital next week.
After suffering his fall on October 19, Lula told an official from his Workers' Party that the accident had been "serious".
In the weeks following, the president skipped planned overseas trips. But from mid-November he resumed his active schedule, hosting a G20 summit in Rio and attending a Mercosur summit last week in Uruguay.
