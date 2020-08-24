Latest Overnight Riot in Portland Results in 23 Arrests on Monday - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Violent protesters in Portland battled law enforcement overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday resulting in 23 arrests, the city Police Bureau said in a press release.

"From behind the shields and elsewhere, individuals began throwing chunks of ceramic, rocks and glass bottles in the direction of the officers. Green lasers, which are capable of causing permanent eye damage, were shined at officers. At least one balloon filled with feces was thrown at officers on the roof of the building," the release said in describing one incident at a barricaded intersection.

A crowd of about 200 wearing helmets and gas masks, carrying shields and wearing all black clothing began a series of running battles with police shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

Officers used "CS gas" and unspecified "crowd control munitions" shortly before midnight and finally disbursed the protesters shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, the release added.

Most of the 23 arrested face charges including "disorderly conduct," however several were accused of the more serious offense of assaulting a police officer, according to the release.