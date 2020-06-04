UrduPoint.com
Latest Physical Exam Shows Trump 'Remains Healthy' - Physician's Memorandum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump continues to stay in good health as he carries out his duties, a memorandum on the president's health by his physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday.

"This past April, President Donald J. Trump completed his third periodic physical exam since taking office. I performed and supervised the examination with appropriate specialty consultations and diagnostic testing," Conley said. "Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates that the president remains healthy."

The memorandum said Trump continues to benefit from a multi-disciplinary care team in assessing and promoting his health and wellness as he carries out the duties of the presidency.

Conley noted that the memorandum summarized data on Trump's health from visits made from November 2019 to April 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and at the White House.

Trump has all his travel and routine vaccinations up to date, including seasonal influenza, the memorandum said.

The US president is regularly tested for the novel coronavirus and the results have all been negative, the memorandum added.

