Latest Round Of Iran Nuclear Talks To Resume In Vienna In 'Coming Days' - State Department
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The United States and Iran will resume talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the nuclear deal in the coming days, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.
"The seventh round of direct negotiations with the Iranians [on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] we expect will take place in Vienna in the coming days," Price told reporters.