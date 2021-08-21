UrduPoint.com

Latest Sanctions Prove US Continues Course Of Undermining Relations With Russia - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Latest Sanctions Prove US Continues Course of Undermining Relations With Russia - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Latest sanctions are evidence that Washington is sticking to its course of undermining its ties with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in statement on Friday.

"The actions of the American side confirm that the administration continues to blindly follow the course of further 'undermining' relations with Russia," Antonov stated. "Washington doesn't think about the consequences. Instead of focusing on real threats and problems of global security, the United States is engaged in moralizing, seeking to cling to the country's pseudo-leading role in democracy and international law."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Democracy United States

Recent Stories

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss lates ..

Foreign secry, Chinese special envoy discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

37 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extens ..

Lukashenko Approves Talks on Military Lease Extension With Russia

37 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russi ..

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasur ..

37 minutes ago
 Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

Venezuela coach quits after a year with no pay

37 minutes ago
 Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history ..

Kabul evacuation among 'most difficult' in history:' Biden

37 minutes ago
 Golf: Czech Masters scores

Golf: Czech Masters scores

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.