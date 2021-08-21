Latest Sanctions Prove US Continues Course of Undermining Relations With Russia - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Latest sanctions are evidence that Washington is sticking to its course of undermining its ties with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in statement on Friday.

"The actions of the American side confirm that the administration continues to blindly follow the course of further 'undermining' relations with Russia," Antonov stated. "Washington doesn't think about the consequences. Instead of focusing on real threats and problems of global security, the United States is engaged in moralizing, seeking to cling to the country's pseudo-leading role in democracy and international law."