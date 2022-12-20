Latest 'Twitter Files' Drop Reveals Extent of FBI Influence Over Social Media Company

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The FBI engaged with Twitter officials, including former FBI employees, to lay the foundations for the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, author Michael Shellenberger said on Monday as part of the coordinated series of releases.

The seventh release of the so-called Twitter Files, coordinated with new Twitter chief Elon Musk, cites a number of emails between Twitter and the FBI, as well as internal communications.

"In Twitter Files #7, we present evidence pointing to an organized effort by representatives of the intelligence community (IC), aimed at senior executives at news and social media companies, to discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published," Shellenberger said via Twitter.

In December 2019, a Delaware computer store owner gave the FBI a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden. In October 2020, US media first reported on the laptop, which contained information on foreign business dealings. Social media companies including Twitter subsequently suppressed the story in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Former FBI general counsel Jim Baker, who worked at Twitter at the time, insisted that the Hunter Biden laptop materials were either faked or hacked, Shellenberger said.

However, it is "inconceivable" Baker believed the materials were faked or hacked due to available proof of the laptop's authenticity, Shellenberger said.

Baker was not the only former FBI employee at Twitter, with so many former members of the bureau working at the social media company that they had their own private communications channel, Shellenberger also said.

Moreover, the FBI's influence over Twitter may have been furthered by the fact that it paid the company at least $3,415,323 for its staff time, Shellenberger said.

Pressure from the FBI on Twitter to accept emergency disclosure requests, a warrantless search, continued through at least August 2022, Shellenberger added.

Previous Twitter Files released by journalist Matt Taibbi revealed "constant and pervasive" contact between Twitter and the FBI, comparing the social media company to a subsidiary of the bureau. The information drops have also detailed Twitter's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.