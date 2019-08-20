Latest US Cruise Missile Test Used MK41 Launcher in New Configuration - Pentagon Spokesman

The new US cruise missile test on Sunday used a Mark 41 launcher, but one configured differently from those used in the Aegis Ashore systems, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The new US cruise missile test on Sunday used a Mark 41 launcher, but one configured differently from those used in the Aegis Ashore systems, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Sunday's test utilized a MK41. It was not the same configuration as found in the Aegis Ashore system, which is purely defensive," Carver said.