Latest US Cruise Missile Test Used MK41 Launcher In New Configuration - Pentagon Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:49 PM

Latest US Cruise Missile Test Used MK41 Launcher in New Configuration - Pentagon Spokesman

The new US cruise missile test on Sunday used a Mark 41 launcher, but one configured differently from those used in the Aegis Ashore systems, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The new US cruise missile test on Sunday used a Mark 41 launcher, but one configured differently from those used in the Aegis Ashore systems, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Sunday's test utilized a MK41. It was not the same configuration as found in the Aegis Ashore system, which is purely defensive," Carver said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

