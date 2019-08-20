Latest US Cruise Missile Test Used MK41 Launcher in New Configuration - Pentagon Spokesman

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:49 PM
The new US cruise missile test on Sunday used a Mark 41 launcher, but one configured differently from those used in the Aegis Ashore systems, Defense Department spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told Sputnik on Tuesday
"Sunday's test utilized a MK41. It was not the same configuration as found in the Aegis Ashore system, which is purely defensive," Carver said.