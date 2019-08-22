UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest US Missile Test Nears Risk Of New Arms Race - Canadian Peace Research Association

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Latest US Missile Test Nears Risk of New Arms Race - Canadian Peace Research Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile only increases the risk of a new arms race, Dr. Erika Simpson, the president of the Canadian Peace Research Association and a professor of international politics at Canada's Western University, told Sputnik.

The nuclear pact came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of violations, a claim denied by Moscow. On Sunday, the US Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), a range previously prohibited under the INF.

"We are entering a nuclear jungle with fewer institutional agreements ... The prospect of renewed arms control talks is very unlikely ” although with [US President Donald] Trump's penchant for putting his stamp on deals, perhaps he would try. But he has made no mention of the possibility when he announced his intention to pull out from the INF Treaty. The jungle is closing in on us," Simpson said.

According to the expert, the lack of arms control agreements could lead to global nuclear proliferation and, as a consequence, a new arms race.

"Taken together with the failed Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the weakened Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention, new arms races could begin. At any rate, everybody agrees we are entering a very dangerous situation because of global nuclear proliferation," Simpson said.

The expert also pointed out that if there were to be a new arms race, the risk of terrorists obtaining nuclear materials for dirty bombs and large attacks all over the world would arise with it.

"We also have to worry about the possibility of terrorists obtaining nuclear materials, like plutonium or uranium, on the world market and making dirty bombs that could be blown up in large cities, causing thousands of people in other cities to flee to the countryside for fear their city would be next. There is not much that can be done until the United States and Russia agree to come to the bargaining table," the Western University professor said.

The INF Treaty required the two countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington Canada Nuclear Trump Lead United States Turkish Lira August Sunday Market All From Race

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

42 minutes ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

41 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

1 hour ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.