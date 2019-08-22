Latest US Missile Test Nears Risk of New Arms Race - Canadian Peace Research Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile only increases the risk of a new arms race, Dr. Erika Simpson, the president of the Canadian Peace Research Association and a professor of international politics at Canada's Western University, told Sputnik.

The nuclear pact came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of violations, a claim denied by Moscow. On Sunday, the US Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), a range previously prohibited under the INF.

"We are entering a nuclear jungle with fewer institutional agreements ... The prospect of renewed arms control talks is very unlikely ” although with [US President Donald] Trump's penchant for putting his stamp on deals, perhaps he would try. But he has made no mention of the possibility when he announced his intention to pull out from the INF Treaty. The jungle is closing in on us," Simpson said.

According to the expert, the lack of arms control agreements could lead to global nuclear proliferation and, as a consequence, a new arms race.

"Taken together with the failed Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the weakened Chemical Weapons Convention and Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention, new arms races could begin. At any rate, everybody agrees we are entering a very dangerous situation because of global nuclear proliferation," Simpson said.

The expert also pointed out that if there were to be a new arms race, the risk of terrorists obtaining nuclear materials for dirty bombs and large attacks all over the world would arise with it.

"We also have to worry about the possibility of terrorists obtaining nuclear materials, like plutonium or uranium, on the world market and making dirty bombs that could be blown up in large cities, causing thousands of people in other cities to flee to the countryside for fear their city would be next. There is not much that can be done until the United States and Russia agree to come to the bargaining table," the Western University professor said.

The INF Treaty required the two countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 to 5,500 kilometers.