Latest US Sanctions Against Russian Firms Contradict Geneva Summit Statements - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The latest sanctions imposed by the United States against Russian companies contradicts the Geneva summit statements that call for normalization of bilateral relations, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"This is another confrontational step as part of Washington's deliberate efforts to restrict the access of domestic enterprises to high-precision technologies from abroad," the statement said on Friday. "This fundamentally contradicts with the statements of the United States authorities, including during the summit in Geneva, about the need to normalize the entire range of bilateral relations."

