Latest US Sanctions On Iran Nuclear Agency Reflect Proliferation Fears - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:55 PM

The US decision to sanction the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi reflects Washington's fears that the Islamist republic will share the nation's nuclear expertise with others, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The US decision to sanction the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi reflects Washington's fears that the Islamist republic will share the nation's nuclear expertise with others, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Friday.

"AEOI and Salehi were designated for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of WMD [weapons of mass destruction] by a foreign country of proliferation concern," Pompeo said.

Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, and intended to enrich uranium for nuclear power plant fuel, although the US fears multiple research sites are dedicated to developing weapons.

When sanctioning the AEOI on Thursday, the US also issued a 60-day waiver allowing Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue working at Iranian nuclear sites, claiming that the presence of foreigners makes it more difficult for the nation to make nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump's withdrew the US from the 2015 international agreement limiting the nation's nuclear activities, claiming the accord suffered from weak verification measures and expires this decade.

