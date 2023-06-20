UrduPoint.com

Latin America Bank Eyes Finance 'umbrella' Role For Amazon Rainforest

With eight countries sharing the Amazon, the Inter-American Development Bank wants to play a central role as an "umbrella" organisation coordinating climate-related projects in the vulnerable rainforest

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):With eight countries sharing the Amazon, the Inter-American Development Bank wants to play a central role as an "umbrella" organisation coordinating climate-related projects in the vulnerable rainforest.

Stepping up the involvement of international financial organisations in the fight against climate change will be at key issue at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and Friday.

Brazil is home to around three-fifths of the Amazon, whose jungle stretches across more than five million kilometres (3.1 million miles), releasing vast quantities of oxygen and storing carbon dioxide.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to make tackling illegal deforestation in the Amazon a top priority and make his country a global reference for sustainability.

Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, Surinam and Venezuela share the remainder of a tropical rainforest which has shrunk some 20 percent over the past 50 years, prompting a gamut of damage-limiting projects.

"The Amazon is not one country," IADB president Ilan Goldfajn told AFP in an interview.

"There are a lot of initiatives but we need to have a coordination," he said.

Goldfajn said the region needs an "umbrella program" that joins all the different initiatives in the interest of achieving more impact.

"We need a coordination that takes into account a holistic approach. Deforestation, biodiversity, and also develop the economy of the Amazon" in a sustainable fashion supporting biodiversity while providing jobs and respecting the needs of indigenous communities.

A former head of the Brazilian central bank and IMF Western Hemisphere director, Goldfajn said working together would help achieve the necessary scale, putting the financing need to tackle climate challenges at $1 trillion.

"Do we have the money? We still need to see how much we can get," said Goldfajn, outlining tools for that purpose such as issuance of "debt swap to nature ... where you exchange your debt for resources towards a cause, here, nature."Government assistance and grants -- "money that doesn't need to come back" -- combined with his bank's financing at reduced interest rates would lessen the burden, he suggested.

The bank is also looking to promote decarbonisation across the region's economies, offering the carrots of partial debt forgiveness and advantageous interest rates.

