Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000: AFP count

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organization figures

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organization figures.

The first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has become the regional epicenter of the pandemic with almost 3,000 cases and 77 deaths.

Overall, there have been 181 deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America.