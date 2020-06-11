UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America Logs 70,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:53 PM

Latin America logs 70,000 coronavirus deaths

More than 70,000 people have died from coronavirus in Latin America as the pandemic sweeps through the region, putting growing pressure on an already stretched healthcare system

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 70,000 people have died from coronavirus in Latin America as the pandemic sweeps through the region, putting growing pressure on an already stretched healthcare system.

As the number of cases in the United States soared past two million, Central and South America has emerged as the new hotspot for a disease that has infected 7.4 million people around the globe. More than 415,000 of them have died.

In Brazil, which accounts for well over half of the deaths in the region, hospitals were struggling to cope with the influx of sick and dying.

"Nursing was always an overworked profession, and this pandemic has just made things worse," nurse Hans Bossan told AFP"Nurses deal directly with patients, with the virus, we're on the front lines of the war," said Bossan, who is working 72 hours a week in three different jobs.

On Wednesday, and with infection rates still soaring, the economic capital Sao Paulo began reopening shops.

Related Topics

Died Sao Paulo Brazil United States From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

34 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

34 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

34 minutes ago

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

1 hour ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.